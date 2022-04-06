Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 12 Month Membership for New/Expired Members $33.19 | Conversion Deal / VPN Required

Posted Today, 02:15 PM

CDKeys has 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery) for $33.19.



New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members can convert Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate at 1:1 ratio. Any prepaid time up to the maximum of three years gets the upgrade. VPN is required for redeeming the code(s).



Steps are only for New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members:

Purchase 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery).

Create Free Account on Windscribe VPN and Download App or Chrome Extension.

Connect to Turkey on Windscribe.

Redeem your Xbox Live Gold code(s) without agreeing to recurring billing. You can stack up to three years of Xbox Live Gold.

Disconnect VPN.

Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing your first month for $1 ($14.99 if you joined Game Pass before for $1). Don't enable auto renewal when asked.