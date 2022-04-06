Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 12 Month Membership for New/Expired Members $34.59 | Conversion Deal / VPN Required

CDKeys has 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery) for $34.59.
New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members can convert Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate at 1:1 ratio. Any prepaid time up to the maximum of three years gets the upgrade. VPN is required for redeeming the code(s).
Steps are only for New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members:
- Purchase 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery).
- Create Free Account on Windscribe VPN and Download App or Chrome Extension.
- Connect to Turkey on Windscribe.
- Redeem your Xbox Live Gold code(s) without agreeing to recurring billing. You can stack up to three years of Xbox Live Gold.
- Disconnect VPN.
- Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing your first month for $1 ($14.99 if you joined Game Pass before for $1). Don't enable auto renewal when asked.
You will be prompted to upgrade your Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate with a 1:1 conversion. The renewal date should be the same as your Xbox live gold, plus 1 month (Maximum 36 months).
Note: Active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can convert 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership to 4-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.