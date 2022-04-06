Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

The gang talks Shipreck's Parisian adventure,  Sony subscription options, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 4 votes

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 12 Month Membership for New/Expired Members $34.59 | Conversion Deal / VPN Required

By kobe92, Apr 06 2022 02:15 PM
xbox xbox one xbox series xbox game pass xbox game pass ultimate game pass ultimate xbox live gold

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 06 April 2022 - 02:15 PM

CDKeys has 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery) for $34.59.

New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members can convert Xbox Live Gold membership to Game Pass Ultimate at 1:1 ratio. Any prepaid time up to the maximum of three years gets the upgrade. VPN is required for redeeming the code(s).

Steps are only for New / Expired Xbox Game Pass members:

  • Purchase 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Turkey - Email Delivery).
  • Create Free Account on Windscribe VPN and Download App or Chrome Extension.
  • Connect to Turkey on Windscribe.
  • Redeem your Xbox Live Gold code(s) without agreeing to recurring billing. You can stack up to three years of Xbox Live Gold.
  • Disconnect VPN.
  • Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by purchasing your first month for $1 ($14.99 if you joined Game Pass before for $1). Don't enable auto renewal when asked.

You will be prompted to upgrade your Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate with a 1:1 conversion. The renewal date should be the same as your Xbox live gold, plus 1 month (Maximum 36 months).

Note: Active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can convert 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership to 4-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: xbox, xbox one, xbox series, xbox game pass, xbox game pass ultimate, game pass ultimate, xbox live gold

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy