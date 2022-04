Posted Today, 05:26 PM

https://www.target.c...797#lnk=sametab

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is on sale for $139.99 (MSRP $179.99) at Target

There's also a 20% off Nintendo and Xbox controllers Target Circle offer (YMMV....not all accounts get same offers). Offer only works on one item. And as always, extra 5% off with RedCard.

Ended up paying $106.39 plus tax