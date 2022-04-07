Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5, XBX) $4.99 at Best Buy
Sooo close to my price point!
OOS everywhere near me (NY) and OOS for shipping too. I was willing to try it for $5, but not meant to be.
They won't ship it to me... it just says "unavailable near you." So I can't order it online? Yeesh.
$5 is my price-point, bought for pick-up.
Zero, right?
Might have to stop by the store, not showing inventory online.
I wonder if this is Best Buy trying to offload their remaining launch stock of 2077 discs. I bought a friend a new PS4 copy as an XMass 2021 gift and it still had an HBO Max coupon that expired on 12/31/20.
Price match it to another store GameStop or target or Walmart.
they have hbo max coupons in the box?
That is literally what he said soooooooo... maybe? Idk, let's ask him.
Tried price-matching to Target.
First, their online chat said it was "on promotion" at Target even though I was buying 1 copy for PS4 and 1 for Xbox (so no B2G1 discount double-dipping) and denied me despite me pointing that out.
So I tried calling and the excuses were two-fold: 1) They can't match "sale prices" and 2) It's a different item because the Best Buy listing mentions PS5 and Series X support.
Why even have a price match policy if you won't stand by it? Bunch of clowns.
Edit: Called GameStop.com and had no issues getting the PM and free shipping. Much friendlier rep to boot.
Yes 1 month. “Expired”
First, their online chat said it was "on promotion" at Target even though I was buying 1 copy for PS4 and 1 for Xbox (so no B2G1 discount double-dipping) and denied me despite me pointing that out.
So I tried calling and the excuses were two-fold: 1) They can't match "sale prices" and 2) It's a different item because the Best Buy listing mentions PS5 and Series X support.
Why even have a price match policy if you won't stand by it? Bunch of clowns.
Edit: Called GameStop.com and had no issues getting the PM and free shipping. Much friendlier rep to boot.
Well I was told that It had to be in stock so I took the L
That's the only reason I could think of that would be legitimate, but neither are Sold Out at the moment, just limited to an area's availability (so calling a national chain works in your favor unless they bother to look up its availability at your specific address which they would do at an in-person location). It's obvious they didn't even want to get to that point in the process though, just pulling excuses out of their asses to flat-out avoid matching such a low price. That's what bugs me, not the denial.
