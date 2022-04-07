Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5, XBX) $4.99 at Best Buy

Posted Yesterday, 04:03 AM

Tried price-matching to Target.

First, their online chat said it was "on promotion" at Target even though I was buying 1 copy for PS4 and 1 for Xbox (so no B2G1 discount double-dipping) and denied me despite me pointing that out.

So I tried calling and the excuses were two-fold: 1) They can't match "sale prices" and 2) It's a different item because the Best Buy listing mentions PS5 and Series X support.

Why even have a price match policy if you won't stand by it? Bunch of clowns.

Edit: Called GameStop.com and had no issues getting the PM and free shipping. Much friendlier rep to boot.