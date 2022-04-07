Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

The gang talks Shipreck's Parisian adventure,  Sony subscription options, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/5, XBX) $4.99 at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Apr 07 2022 12:52 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18148 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 07 April 2022 - 12:52 PM

Cyberpunk 2077


#2 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3152 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 07 April 2022 - 02:35 PM

Sooo close to my price point!


#3 JustincaseIplay   $19.99 or le$$ plea$e! CAGiversary!   1241 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

JustincaseIplay

Posted 07 April 2022 - 02:43 PM

OOS everywhere near me (NY) and OOS for shipping too. I was willing to try it for $5, but not meant to be.


#4 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1934 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted 07 April 2022 - 02:44 PM

They won't ship it to me... it just says "unavailable near you." So I can't order it online? Yeesh.


#5 Tyf   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   51 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

Tyf

Posted 07 April 2022 - 02:58 PM

$5 is my price-point, bought for pick-up.


#6 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   448 Posts   Joined 18.3 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted 07 April 2022 - 06:57 PM

Sooo close to my price point!

Zero, right?


#7 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   286 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted 07 April 2022 - 07:00 PM

Might have to stop by the store, not showing inventory online.


#8 iHack   1337 H4X0R CAGiversary!   787 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

iHack

Posted 07 April 2022 - 07:05 PM

Caught this early and was able to snag one… got this a a gift a few weeks back too @ $14.99, live chatted and they refunded me the difference on that one too!

#9 teh lurv  

teh lurv

Posted 07 April 2022 - 11:50 PM

I wonder if this is Best Buy trying to offload their remaining launch stock of 2077 discs. I bought a friend a new PS4 copy as an XMass 2021 gift and it still had an HBO Max coupon that expired on 12/31/20.


#10 Confidance   Just a guy CAGiversary!   1893 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Confidance

Posted Yesterday, 12:08 AM

Damn sold out. No stores have it either ughhhhhhh

#11 Racerxaxa1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Racerxaxa1

Posted Yesterday, 12:27 AM

Price match it to another store GameStop or target or Walmart. 
 


#12 Confidance   Just a guy CAGiversary!   1893 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Confidance

Posted Yesterday, 03:33 AM

Yeah my window closed to do that long ago. Bet that the game comes back in stock at midnight

#13 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7194 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 03:42 AM

I wonder if this is Best Buy trying to offload their remaining launch stock of 2077 discs. I bought a friend a new PS4 copy as an XMass 2021 gift and it still had an HBO Max coupon that expired on 12/31/20.

they have hbo max coupons in the box?


#14 Topside  

Topside

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 AM

they have hbo max coupons in the box?

That is literally what he said soooooooo... maybe? Idk, let's ask him. 


#15 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9990 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 04:03 AM

Tried price-matching to Target.

First, their online chat said it was "on promotion" at Target even though I was buying 1 copy for PS4 and 1 for Xbox (so no B2G1 discount double-dipping) and denied me despite me pointing that out.

So I tried calling and the excuses were two-fold: 1) They can't match "sale prices" and 2) It's a different item because the Best Buy listing mentions PS5 and Series X support.

Why even have a price match policy if you won't stand by it? Bunch of clowns.

 

Edit: Called GameStop.com and had no issues getting the PM and free shipping. Much friendlier rep to boot.


#16 jbg87   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1034 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

jbg87

Posted Yesterday, 04:05 AM

they have hbo max coupons in the box?


Yes 1 month. “Expired”

#17 Confidance   Just a guy CAGiversary!   1893 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Confidance

Posted Yesterday, 04:31 AM

Tried price-matching to Target.
First, their online chat said it was "on promotion" at Target even though I was buying 1 copy for PS4 and 1 for Xbox (so no B2G1 discount double-dipping) and denied me despite me pointing that out.
So I tried calling and the excuses were two-fold: 1) They can't match "sale prices" and 2) It's a different item because the Best Buy listing mentions PS5 and Series X support.
Why even have a price match policy if you won't stand by it? Bunch of clowns.

Edit: Called GameStop.com and had no issues getting the PM and free shipping. Much friendlier rep to boot.


Well I was told that It had to be in stock so I took the L

#18 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9990 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 04:35 AM

Well I was told that It had to be in stock so I took the L

That's the only reason I could think of that would be legitimate, but neither are Sold Out at the moment, just limited to an area's availability (so calling a national chain works in your favor unless they bother to look up its availability at your specific address which they would do at an in-person location). It's obvious they didn't even want to get to that point in the process though, just pulling excuses out of their asses to flat-out avoid matching such a low price. That's what bugs me, not the denial.


#19 Confidance   Just a guy CAGiversary!   1893 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Confidance

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 AM

A second person said they don’t price match sale items. Going out sad lol

#20 Confidance   Just a guy CAGiversary!   1893 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Confidance

Posted Yesterday, 04:43 AM

🤣 then I said that and the agent ended the chat. Pussy

#21 Confidance   Just a guy CAGiversary!   1893 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Confidance

Posted Yesterday, 04:57 AM

Gamestop just closed the door on me too. Hate it had to be me tonight. 😫
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy