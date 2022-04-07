Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

The gang talks Shipreck's Parisian adventure,  Sony subscription options, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Gamefly Sale - Metroid Dread & Dying Light 2 $29.99 + More

By TheLegendofTyler, Apr 07 2022 07:36 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4936 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 07 April 2022 - 07:36 PM

PS5

Among Us: Crewmate Edition - $12.99

Apsulov: End of Gods- $12.99

Babylon's Fall - $29.99

Battlefield 2042 - $19.99

Call of Duty: Vanguard - $24.99

Deathloop - $19.99

Death Stranding - Director's Cut - $29.99

Disciples: Liberation - $19.99

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99

Elex II - $34.99

F1 2021 - $17.99

Gear Club Unlimited 2: Ultimate Edition - $19.99

NHL 22 - $29.99

Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition - $12.99

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $24.99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $24.99

NBA 2K22 - $19.99

NERF Legends - $19.99

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $17.99

Resident Evil Village - $39.99

Riders Republic - $19.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - $12.99

The Forgotten City - $19.99

The Last Stand: Aftermath - $14.99

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction - $19.99

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection - $29.99

WWI: Tannenberg - Eastern Front - 12.99

WWI: Verdun - Western Front - $12.99

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? - New Edition - $19.99

 

Switch

:switch: Beyond A Steel Sky: Beyond A SteelBook Edition - $19.99

:switch: Hot Wheels Unleashed - $49.99

:switch: Metroid Dread - $29.99

:switch: Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness - $24.99

:switch: My Friend Peppa Pig - $19.99

:switch: NBA 2K22 - $29.99

:switch: NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99

:switch: NERF Legends - $19.99

:switch: New Pokemon Snap - $39.99

:switch: PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! - $24.99

:switch: PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night - $19.99

:switch: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond - $39.99

:switch: Pokemon Shining Pearl - $39.99

:switch: Shin Megami Tensei V - $29.99

:switch: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - $39.99

 

Xbox

:xb1: Aliens Fireteam Elite - $12.99

:xb1: Back 4 Blood - $17.99

:xb1: Battlefield 2042 - $19.99

:xb1: Beyond A Steel Sky: Beyond A SteelBook Edition - $19.99

:xb1: Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $12.99

:xb1: Biomutant - $14.99

:xb1: Call of Duty: Vanguard - $24.99

:xb1: Chorus - $19.99

:xb1: Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $24.99

:xb1: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles - $24.99

:xb1: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance - $8.99

:xb1: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires - $39.99

:xb1: Elex II - $34.99

:xb1: F1 2021 - $17.99

:xb1: Far Cry 6 - $14.99

:xb1: Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Rise of the SH1FT3R - $14.99

:xb1: FIFA 22 - $24.99

:xb1: Gear Club Unlimited 2: Ultimate Edition - $19.99

:xb1: Halo Infinite - $27.99

:xb1: Hot Wheels Unleashed - $17.99

:xb1: Just Die Already - $12.99

:xb1: King's Bounty II - $14.99

:xb1: Lost Judgment - $19.99

:xb1: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99

:xb1: Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99

:xb1: My Friend Peppa Pig - $19.99

:xb1: NASCAR 21: Ignition - $19.99

:xb1: NBA 2K22 - $19.99

:xb1: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $17.99

:xb1: Oddworld: Soulstorm - $24.99

:xb1: Open Country - $7.99

:xb1: Outriders - $9.99

:xb1: PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! - $19.99

:xb1: Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition - $12.99

:xb1: Resident Evil Village - $19.99

:xb1: Riders Republic - $19.99

:xb1: Star Wars: Squadrons - $4.99

 

PS4

:ps4: Alan Wake Remastered - $19.99

:ps4: Aliens Fireteam Elite - $12.99

:ps4: Among Us: Crewmate Edition - $12.99

:ps4: Apsulov: End of Gods - $12.99

:ps4: Aragami 2 - $17.99

:ps4: Babylon's Fall - $29.99

:ps4: Back 4 Blood - $17.99

:ps4: Battlefield 2042 - $19.99

:ps4: Beyond A Steel Sky: Beyond A SteelBook Edition - $29.99

:ps4: Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $12.99

:ps4: Blue Fire - $17.99

:ps4: Chorus - $19.99

:ps4: Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $24.99

:ps4: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles - $24.99

:ps4: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance - $8.99

:ps4: Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99

:ps4: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires - $39.99

:ps4: Edge of Eternity - $19.99

:ps4: Far Cry 6 - $14.99

:ps4: Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Rise of the SH1FT3R - $14.99

:ps4: FIFA 22 - $19.99

:ps4: Final Fantasy VII Remake - $19.99

:ps4: Gear Club Unlimited 2: Ultimate Edition - $19.99

:ps4: Hitman III - $19.99

:ps4: Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $24.99

:ps4: Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $24.99

:ps4: King's Bounty II - $14.99

:ps4: Life Is Strange 3: True Colors - $19.99

:ps4: Lost Judgment - $19.99


#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4936 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 07 April 2022 - 07:36 PM

All consoles are now complete

 

For some reason there is not free shipping, but I used coupon code Gamefly05 and got 5% off, which covered the cost of shipping for Metroid Dread and Dying Light 2. I had to sign up for text messages to get the coupon code, but it doesn't appear to be unique so should work without signing up.


#3 Tax   The Project CAGiversary!   280 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Tax

Posted 07 April 2022 - 07:39 PM

Tempted to try Babylon’s Fall at that price, but I’m certain I can wait.

#4 DealsHunterZ  

DealsHunterZ

Posted 07 April 2022 - 08:25 PM

Metroid Dread looking really appealing at that price.


#5 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2529 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 07 April 2022 - 08:46 PM

Metroid Dread looking really appealing at that price.


Even without free shipping I am super tempted as well. Also looking at SMTV, however I feel this one will drop in price again down the road

#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4936 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 07 April 2022 - 08:51 PM

Even without free shipping I am super tempted as well. Also looking at SMTV, however I feel this one will drop in price again down the road

I just updated a post above, but I used coupon code Gamefly05 and got 5% off which covered the shipping cost for me (metroid dread and dying light 2)


#7 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2529 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 07 April 2022 - 08:58 PM

Well crap, now I have no excuse

#8 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 12:03 AM

Tempted to try Babylon’s Fall at that price, but I’m certain I can wait.

It'll likely go free-to-play. I wouldn't spend ANY money on it.


#9 Confidance   Just a guy CAGiversary!   1893 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Confidance

Posted Yesterday, 12:09 AM

Mad that I canceled my account two days ago and Metroid cost me $40. Smh that suckkkkkssssss because I paid the $40 to keep and would’ve had an extra 10% off.

#10 roren1800  

roren1800

Posted Yesterday, 01:22 AM

The real deal here imo was swords of ditto for the switch was available to buy for 19.99 (goes for $50 + new on ebay).  if you're a member, its still available to be rent and kept.


#11 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7194 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 AM

Thank you for compiling the list and sharing the coupon code tc. 


#12 Doubletriplekill   Pepridge Farm Members CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Doubletriplekill

Posted Yesterday, 10:24 AM

Is it worth it to sign up just to have a game or two rented and then bought? Because I already did that.

#13 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1780 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Yesterday, 05:02 PM

Metroid appears to be sold out for non members.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy