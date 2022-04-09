Dishonored 2 PS4 Steelbook Limited Edition - $7.65 on Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1
Best Buy Limited Steelbook of PS4 Dishonored 2 for $7.65 on Amazon with novel and some sort of keychain. Weight is 4.8 oz, so I guess that's what you'll be getting...
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 12:46 AM
https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1
Best Buy Limited Steelbook of PS4 Dishonored 2 for $7.65 on Amazon with novel and some sort of keychain. Weight is 4.8 oz, so I guess that's what you'll be getting...
Posted Yesterday, 12:59 AM
Posted Yesterday, 01:02 AM
Why is it rated C?
For "Cookie", obviously.
Posted Yesterday, 03:32 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:43 AM
Worth it just for steelbook and keychain, if not can always return. Backed by Amazon 30day return policy.
Posted Yesterday, 03:47 AM
Why is it rated C?
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 AM
For "Cookie", obviously.
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Oh I have that joint. Guess the dishonored 1 code expired tho. Was mad about that. Now thinkin about getting the dishonored prey collection
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
I’ve used expired PSN codes before with success. Not saying it’ll always work, but it’s worth trying.