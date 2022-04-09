Jump to content

Dishonored 2 PS4 Steelbook Limited Edition - $7.65 on Amazon

By nietzsche74, Yesterday, 12:46 AM

nietzsche74  

nietzsche74

Posted Yesterday, 12:46 AM

https://www.amazon.c...00?ie=UTF8&th=1

 

Best Buy Limited Steelbook of PS4 Dishonored 2 for $7.65 on Amazon with novel and some sort of keychain. Weight is 4.8 oz, so I guess that's what you'll be getting...


Souffrir  

Souffrir

Posted Yesterday, 12:59 AM

Why is it rated C?

nietzsche74  

nietzsche74

Posted Yesterday, 01:02 AM

Why is it rated C?

For "Cookie", obviously.


Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 03:32 AM

Oh I have that joint. Guess the dishonored 1 code expired tho. Was mad about that. Now thinkin about getting the dishonored prey collection

EpicLoots  

EpicLoots

Posted Yesterday, 03:43 AM

Worth it just for steelbook and keychain, if not can always return. Backed by Amazon 30day return policy.


SephirothWF  

SephirothWF

Posted Yesterday, 03:47 AM

Why is it rated C?


New ratings in Mexico

guessed  

guessed

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 AM

For "Cookie", obviously.


That’s good enough for me.

ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

Oh I have that joint. Guess the dishonored 1 code expired tho. Was mad about that. Now thinkin about getting the dishonored prey collection


I’ve used expired PSN codes before with success. Not saying it’ll always work, but it’s worth trying.

Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

I’ve used expired PSN codes before with success. Not saying it’ll always work, but it’s worth trying.


Yeah that’s true but with this one I was pretty sure it expired idk why. Some actually do expire. I tried twice :(
