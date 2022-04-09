2 month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $0.49.

I read only works with new xbox live accounts so I have an xbox live account but not subscribed so guess I'll see.
2 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Trial | Xbox One/PC | CDKeys
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM
I read only works with new xbox live accounts so I have an xbox live account but not subscribed so guess I'll see.
2 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Trial | Xbox One/PC | CDKeys
Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM
Posted Today, 01:19 PM
Mine don't work but it did bring to my attention that microsoft had the $1 for a month offer so I done that. Apparently if you have a xbox live account even not active still it don't work. Maybe I'll try to start a new account to use it but for .49 cents I figured it was worth a shot anyways.