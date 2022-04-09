Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

The gang talks Shipreck's Parisian adventure,  Sony subscription options, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and so much more!

2 month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $0.49.

By Nesmaniac, Yesterday, 04:24 PM

Nesmaniac

Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM

I read only works with new xbox live accounts so I have an xbox live account but not subscribed so guess I'll see. 

 

2 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Trial | Xbox One/PC | CDKeys


Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

My game pass sub doesn’t expire until June 2023, but at this price I’m willing to give it a shot and try to use this when my sub expires.

Or maybe I can make a new account, redeem code, make the Xbox and the home console, and have access to the game pass games on my main account.

No idea if that works but maybe? Either way only out 50 cents so no biggie.


Nesmaniac

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

Mine don't work but it did bring to my attention that microsoft had the $1 for a month offer so I done that. Apparently if you have a xbox live account even not active still it don't work. Maybe I'll try to start a new account to use it but for .49 cents I figured it was worth a shot anyways.


