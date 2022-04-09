2 month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate $0.49.

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

My game pass sub doesn’t expire until June 2023, but at this price I’m willing to give it a shot and try to use this when my sub expires.



Or maybe I can make a new account, redeem code, make the Xbox and the home console, and have access to the game pass games on my main account.



No idea if that works but maybe? Either way only out 50 cents so no biggie.





