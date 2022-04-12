Halo Infinite Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X HM7-00001 - Best Buy
Halo Infinite 19.99@BBY
#1 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 287 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:46 PM
- anotherpoorgamer and stringycupps1 like this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 02:01 PM
Includes free SteelBook case
- stringycupps1 likes this
#3 Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary! 12125 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:39 PM
Includes free SteelBook case
If other Best Buys are like my local, you'd be doing them a favor by reducing their stack of SteelBook cases.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 239 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM
Is the Co-op campaign still supposed to come out 5/3?
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3155 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM
I'd pay $20 for that, but the quick price drop indicates $15 should be here shortly.
#6 Kill the Batman CAGiversary! 7747 Posts Joined 17.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:18 PM
Is the Co-op campaign still supposed to come out 5/3?
No, that has be delayed even further.
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 281 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Wow, that died quick. It's $40 now, wonder if that was a pricing error.
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 281 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM
Amazon has it for $20, but no steelbook included: https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07SL6YYBW/
#9 Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary! 3497 Posts Joined 18.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM
I don't think so. Sure game will be <$15 soon.
Wow, that died quick. It's $40 now, wonder if that was a pricing error.
Disc is basically nothing more than a code/key since the game isn't even officially on it. The fact that the campaign can't even be played with the disc alone offline is awful.