Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

CAGcast #721: This Ride Sucks

The gang talks Shipreck's Parisian adventure,  Sony subscription options, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Halo Infinite 19.99@BBY

By boostlag, Yesterday, 01:46 PM

#1 boostlag   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   287 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 01:46 PM

Halo Infinite Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X HM7-00001 - Best Buy


#2 DealsHunterZ  

DealsHunterZ

Posted Yesterday, 02:01 PM

Includes free SteelBook case


#3 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   12125 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 03:39 PM

Includes free SteelBook case

If other Best Buys are like my local, you'd be doing them a favor by reducing their stack of SteelBook cases.


#4 samnite   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   239 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

samnite

Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

Is the Co-op campaign still supposed to come out 5/3?


#5 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3155 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

I'd pay $20 for that, but the quick price drop indicates $15 should be here shortly.


#6 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   7747 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 08:18 PM

Is the Co-op campaign still supposed to come out 5/3?

No, that has be delayed even further.


#7 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   281 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Wow, that died quick. It's $40 now, wonder if that was a pricing error.


#8 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   281 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

Amazon has it for $20, but no steelbook included: https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B07SL6YYBW/


#9 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3497 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

Wow, that died quick. It's $40 now, wonder if that was a pricing error.

I don't think so. Sure game will be <$15 soon.

Disc is basically nothing more than a code/key since the game isn't even officially on it. The fact that the campaign can't even be played with the disc alone offline is awful.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy