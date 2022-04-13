Jump to content

Rainbow Six: Extraction $14.99 at GameStop

By DannyEndurance, Yesterday, 01:38 PM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 01:38 PM

Hey you guys,

 

Rainbow Six: Extraction is $14.99 for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles at GameStop.

(13.99 for pre-owned.)

 

https://www.gamestop...on&lang=default

 

Best Buy/Target will price-match GameStop through their online chats.


#2 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2804 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

I see it went down to $9.99 so an even better deal for those who want it.

#3 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   15158 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

The Deluxe Edition is $10 more and is physically exclusive to GameStop.


#4 guessed   Newbie CAGiversary!   8648 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

guessed

Posted Today, 12:03 AM

I see it went down to $9.99 so an even better deal for those who want it.


Maybe you have a $5 cert in your cart? I didn’t check earlier, so I can’t guarantee it wasn’t $9.99, but often someone will post that something is $5 less than it is because they don’t realize that GS is subtracting the value of a cert from the displayed price.
