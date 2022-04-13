Rainbow Six: Extraction $14.99 at GameStop

Hey you guys,
Rainbow Six: Extraction is $14.99 for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles at GameStop.
(13.99 for pre-owned.)
https://www.gamestop...on&lang=default
Best Buy/Target will price-match GameStop through their online chats.
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 01:38 PM
Hey you guys,
Rainbow Six: Extraction is $14.99 for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles at GameStop.
(13.99 for pre-owned.)
https://www.gamestop...on&lang=default
Best Buy/Target will price-match GameStop through their online chats.
Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM
The Deluxe Edition is $10 more and is physically exclusive to GameStop.
Posted Today, 12:03 AM
I see it went down to $9.99 so an even better deal for those who want it.