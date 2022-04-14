Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #722: Dark Magic Castle

CAGcast #722: Dark Magic Castle

The gang talks about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Crucial P5 Plus - 2TB PS5 SSD $199 at Amazon.com

By DannyEndurance, Today, 07:39 PM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

Hey You Guys,

 

I just installed one of these bad boys into my PS5 a few weeks ago. I paid $239.99 at the time. It's now $199. This is a gamechanger for PS5 and I know some of you are already hurting in terms of storage space, when it feels like the console just came out.

 

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1

 

If you buy this SSD, you'll also need to purchase a heatsink for it as well.

I purchased the following... If you don't know what a heatsink is, think of it as a cover that protects this expensive piece of equipment. (Heatsink required for install.)

$7.99 for this one...

 

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1


#2 SpraykwoN   the Chef CAGiversary!   4298 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 08:28 PM

Had this SSD.  The speeds listed on Amazon are not what you get with the PS5 sadly.  Ended up returning it and purchasing this one:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6474395

For $100 more you get much better performance and the included heatsink so it is just plug and play.


#3 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 10:02 PM

Mike.jpg


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy