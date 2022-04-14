Crucial P5 Plus - 2TB PS5 SSD $199 at Amazon.com

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

Hey You Guys,

I just installed one of these bad boys into my PS5 a few weeks ago. I paid $239.99 at the time. It's now $199. This is a gamechanger for PS5 and I know some of you are already hurting in terms of storage space, when it feels like the console just came out.

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1

If you buy this SSD, you'll also need to purchase a heatsink for it as well.

I purchased the following... If you don't know what a heatsink is, think of it as a cover that protects this expensive piece of equipment. (Heatsink required for install.)

$7.99 for this one...

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1