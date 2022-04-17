Xbox Elite Controller 2 Refurb $104.99 at Best Buy
Posted Today, 12:23 AM
https://shop-links.co/cg3cUPgvycT
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
Even new ones seem to have a sketchy reliability reputation and this is a refurb. I admire your confidence. Please let us know how it goes.
Posted Today, 03:29 AM
I’m just playing the odds that this is barely/not used.
I’ve bought refurb products from BB before that seemed untouched.