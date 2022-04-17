Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #722: Dark Magic Castle

CAGcast #722: Dark Magic Castle

The gang talks about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and so much more!

Xbox Elite Controller 2 Refurb $104.99 at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Today, 12:23 AM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18155 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

Just ordered one

https://shop-links.co/cg3cUPgvycT

#2 gantt   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3005 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

gantt

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

Even new ones seem to have a sketchy reliability reputation and this is a refurb. I admire your confidence. Please let us know how it goes.


#3 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18155 Posts   Joined 19.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:29 AM

Yeah this is replacing a new one.
I’m just playing the odds that this is barely/not used.

I’ve bought refurb products from BB before that seemed untouched.
