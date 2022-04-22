Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

$100 Cashback From Honey on a Xbox Series X from Best Buy

By ellomello, Yesterday, 06:29 AM
xbox series x best buy honey

ellomello  

ellomello

Posted Yesterday, 06:29 AM

Thought I'd share in case anyone else was on the fence. Honey has $100 cash back for buying a Xbox Series X right now if buying through their new "Team Deals" feature. Here's a link to the Team Deal I made for this group. I've already purchased so anyone who joins the Team Deal should be eligible for the full $100 in cash back. The purchase itself must be made through BestBuy.com

 

The first time I ever used Honey was for the $50 cash back offer on a Switch OLED from Gamestop.com they had a few months ago and I was able to redeem the points for PayPal credit after about a week without issue. Fingers crossed the process is just as smooth this time around


Selltrade  

Selltrade

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 AM

Thought I'd share in case anyone else was on the fence. Honey has $100 cash back for buying a Xbox Series X right now if buying through their new "Team Deals" feature. Here's a link to the Team Deal I made for this group. I've already purchased so anyone who joins the Team Deal should be eligible for the full $100 in cash back. The purchase itself must be made through BestBuy.com

 

The first time I ever used Honey was for the $50 cash back offer on a Switch OLED from Gamestop.com they had a few months ago and I was able to redeem the points after about a week without issue. Fingers crossed the process is just as smooth this time around

To those of you that haven't used Honey yet, it is a fine extension that offers cash back for certain products and retailers. It also checks coupon codes. Please note the last person buying using the link in question will not be getting the full $100 back.


clawber  

clawber

Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM

Do you get the cash back if you pay with Best Buy gift card?

beenaround  

beenaround

Posted Yesterday, 03:02 PM

Do you get the cash back if you pay with Best Buy gift card?

No


ellomello  

ellomello

Posted Yesterday, 03:21 PM

To those of you that haven't used Honey yet, it is a fine extension that offers cash back for certain products and retailers. It also checks coupon codes. Please note the last person buying using the link in question will not be getting the full $100 back.

Hey Selltrade are you sure about that part? I emailed Honey to ask how Team Deals work (this is my first one) and they said ALL purchasing team members would receive the $100 bonus as long as at least two of them made the purchase during the 24h window. They did state the Team Deal would close once it hit 20 confirmed purchases (we're currently at 4). It's all mostly a moot point now as the Series X is currently sold out but I'm hoping they have more deals like this in the future

 

Edit: Nevermind. Back in stock under a different SKU. I've updated the Team Deal Link to reflect the new SKU


ellomello  

ellomello

Posted Yesterday, 03:24 PM

Do you get the cash back if you pay with Best Buy gift card?

 

No

 

Hmm YMMV but I've had no issue in the past receiving Honey cash back when using gift cards at other websites. In fact they even have a feature where you can automatically buy discounted Gift Cards from them during checkout so they seem to actively encourage it


CrAgSTim  

CrAgSTim

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM

Does this only work with sku 6478033?

 

That one isn't in stock for my, but sku 6428324 is in stock for local pickup (appears to be the same item).


ellomello  

ellomello

Posted Yesterday, 04:05 PM

Does this only work with sku 6478033?

 

That one isn't in stock for my, but sku 6428324 is in stock for local pickup (appears to be the same item).

Yeah same here. I've updated the Team Deal Link to reflect that sku. It should work for that one now


Kerig  

Kerig

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

This feels like an old school CAG deal. I'd be tempted if it were for a PS5.

ellomello  

ellomello

Posted Today, 03:56 AM

This feels like an old school CAG deal. I'd be tempted if it were for a PS5.

I actually got a separate Team Deal offer for PS5 but it sold out before I could check out. It was for the same amount of $50-100 cash back


