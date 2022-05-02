Jump to content

Mario Party Superstars $39.99 @ Target and Amazon (YMMV on bonus discounts)

By SmileyMcSmiles, Yesterday, 12:38 AM

SmileyMcSmiles  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Yesterday, 12:38 AM

Credit goes to Slickdeals.

 

Bonus discount at Target is 5% for Red Card members as usual. But if you qualify for Amazon Hub Locker pickup via codes 10OFFPICKUP or PICKUP10OFF or 10PICKUPCODE you get an additional $10 off.

 

Also, if you have Chase Freedom CC, purchases from Amazon this month qualifies for extra 5% reward points/cash back.  So the optimal deal would be if you qualify for the 5% cash back and the Amazon Hub pickup for the extra $10 off.

 

Target: https://www.target.c...257#lnk=sametab

 

Amazon: https://www.amazon.c...51451885&sr=8-1


TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted Yesterday, 03:34 AM

FYI I got this price matched at GameStop and used my $5 monthly + certificates

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 12:24 PM

I got this for the same price as a pre-order from Target.  I like it better than Super Mario Party.  I love the classic mini games.  You can choose from just N64, just GC, or a mix of them when you're starting a game.


Tendoboy  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

I’m not seeing that price at Target or Amazon? Unless it’s dead?

TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

I’m not seeing that price at Target or Amazon? Unless it’s dead?


Looks dead now
