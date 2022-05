Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM

Can you only use Joy Cons on Let's Go Pikachu? Was thinking about picking this up for my kid's first Pokémon but wasn't sure if it requires any tricky inputs that he may struggle with.

rec playing it strictly in handheld mode since iirc that avoids the default control scheme from docked mode or when you don't have the joycons attached.

Been wanting Sword and Shield. Just need to choose my version. May go for Pearl, but that looks just kind of average.

shield has ice and ghost gyms, sword has fighting and rock iirc. pokemon wise my little ponyta is in shield, farfetched and sirfetched by extension are in sword. I'm still waiting for them to add in access to the other games and transfer for it and arceus. It's incredibly dumb that they still haven't got that up and running when they charge for all these services.

Haven't played a pokemon game since Snap on the 64. I tried to keep up after they added 50 more to the original 100 but after that, life just got in the way. At these prices, I'm going to restart my pokemon journey with Let's Go Pikachu than the rest. Feels like I've missed out on a lot though :(. Thank you for the post OP.

hmm? the original pokemon count was 151 (counting mew). I'd rec eevee over pikachu since neutral typing and all with normal and pikachu would be pretty rough for a starter since outside misty which it's super effective for 3/4 of the other gyms resist or null electric type moves.