CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #725: Ben Cooper Battle Royale

CAGcast #725: Ben Cooper Battle Royale

The gang talks Trek to Yomi, Dr. Strange 2, and so much more!

3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership $10.70, 3-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership $24.90

By kobe92, May 11 2022 02:36 PM
kobe92

Posted 11 May 2022 - 02:36 PM

CDKeys has 3-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership (Email Delivery) for $24.89.

CDKeys also has 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership (Digital Code) for $10.69. Existing Game Pass Ultimate members can convert and extend their membership by 50 days.

  • Note: The message on the screen during redemption says a month, but you will get 50 days.

About Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership:

  • Includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass with over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, plus an EA Play membership, all for one low price.

Dramamine

Posted 11 May 2022 - 07:45 PM

I bought two of these.  They redeemed just fine.  Xbox will offer you an extra month for turning on reoccurring billing.  If you turn it off before redeeming more, they keep giving you the free month for each you renew.  Two of these plus renewing the one month (my GP had expired) resulted in 9 months of GP Ultimate (3 from the card, 1 from the extra month for turning on reoccurring billing)  x 2 + paying for 1 month of GP to convert it all to GPU.. 


impostor71

Posted 11 May 2022 - 08:33 PM

Thank you!  I bought 2 and both redeemed fine!


oioiluffy22

Posted 11 May 2022 - 11:31 PM

I love buying from CDKeys, never had one issue with them and their customer service is great. Went ahead and got 2 Live codes since Ultimate doesn't interest me. Thanks OP!

boogie4114

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

I bought two of these. They redeemed just fine. Xbox will offer you an extra month for turning on reoccurring billing. If you turn it off before redeeming more, they keep giving you the free month for each you renew. Two of these plus renewing the one month (my GP had expired) resulted in 9 months of GP Ultimate (3 from the card, 1 from the extra month for turning on reoccurring billing) x 2 + paying for 1 month of GP to convert it all to GPU..


So you can turn off the recurring billing after you get the extra month and rinse and repeat with another code?

DonaldBlank

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

So you can turn off the recurring billing after you get the extra month and rinse and repeat with another code?

I've seen people claim this, but i've only ever had it happen once.

I even added XBL Gold from this thread multiple times and I never got the "turn on auto-renewal" freebie. still a really good deal though


