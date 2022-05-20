Get $7.50 credit (+15%) with $50 GameStop GC @ Kroger (online) thru 5/24

Posted Yesterday, 02:29 AM

Over at Kroger's online GC site (https://giftcards.kr....com/promotions) ... they're running a special on 3 GC's that are graduate-themed:

Happy Grad ... H&M, Wayfair, Ulta, Subway, GameStop , Dave & Busters

Happy Graduation ... Aeropostale, Express, AMC, JCPenney, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dave & Busters

Choice Yay You! ... AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express, GrubHub, Athleta, BJ's Restaurant, Dave & Busters

When you buy a $50 e-giftcard of any of these 3 GC's, you'll get an additional $7.50 credit added to your GC through Tuesday, 5/24/22. This is great for gamers, because GameStop (on the Happy Grad GC) allows purchase of 3rd-party GC's (Sony / PSN, Xbox / Microsoft, Nintendo, Steam, etc) using GameStop credit.

Banner graphic on Kroger's site is included below ...