* * * - - 2 votes

Get $7.50 credit (+15%) with $50 GameStop GC @ Kroger (online) thru 5/24

By Cornelius, Yesterday, 02:29 AM
kroger gamestop happy choice

Cornelius  

Cornelius

Posted Yesterday, 02:29 AM

Over at Kroger's online GC site (https://giftcards.kr....com/promotions) ... they're running a special on 3 GC's that are graduate-themed:

  • Happy Grad ... H&M, Wayfair, Ulta, Subway, GameStop, Dave & Busters
  • Happy Graduation ... Aeropostale, Express, AMC, JCPenney, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dave & Busters
  • Choice Yay You! ... AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Express, GrubHub, Athleta, BJ's Restaurant, Dave & Busters

When you buy a $50 e-giftcard of any of these 3 GC's, you'll get an additional $7.50 credit added to your GC through Tuesday, 5/24/22.  This is great for gamers, because GameStop (on the Happy Grad GC) allows purchase of 3rd-party GC's (Sony / PSN, Xbox / Microsoft, Nintendo, Steam, etc) using GameStop credit.

 

Banner graphic on Kroger's site is included below ...

Spoiler


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 02:36 AM

Thanks for sharing!

longocorp  

longocorp

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

Awesome. THANKS !


bryancantspell  

bryancantspell

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

Thanks for sharing!

Has anyone else had issues redeeming their card? I went through the process and loaded the $57.50 onto a Gamestop card, but when I try to redeem it on Gamestop’s website it gives me an error that the number isn’t valid. It looks like the code is shorter than other GS gift cards I’ve received in the past.

izembo  

izembo

Posted Yesterday, 10:20 PM

Thanks for sharing!

Has anyone else had issues redeeming their card? I went through the process and loaded the $57.50 onto a Gamestop card, but when I try to redeem it on Gamestop’s website it gives me an error that the number isn’t valid. It looks like the code is shorter than other GS gift cards I’ve received in the past.

its a credit card that only works at select retailers, not a GS gift card


bryancantspell  

bryancantspell

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

Thanks for the info—I just tried entering it as a credit card, but that didn’t work because the pin isn’t a valid CVV, and I also don’t have an expiration date.

But good news! When going back I tried typing in the code manually as a gift card instead of copying/pasting from the redeeming site, and that worked!
