$500+ Off Gaming Desktops, Monitors and More at HP.com Memorial Day Sale - Ends 6/4

|Product Name
|CPU
|RAM
|SSD
|GPU
|HDD
|URL
|HP ENVY All-in-One 34-c0340t
|i5-11400
|16GB DDR4
|512GB
|GTX 1650 SUPER
|HP ENVY All-in-One 34-c0340t
|HP ENVY Desktop TE01-2275xt
|i7-11700
|16GB DDR4
|256GB
|RTX 3060
|2TB
|HP ENVY Desktop TE01-2275xt
|HP ENVY Desktop TE02-0250xt PC
|i5-12400
|8GB DDR4
|256GB
|RTX 3060
|HP ENVY Desktop TE02-0250xt PC
|HP Pavilion Gmng DT TG01-1160x
|i3-10100
|16GB DDR4
|256GB
|GTX 1650
|HP Pavilion Gmng DT TG01-1160x
|HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC TG01-2170m
|Ryzen 5300G
|8GB DDR4
|256GB
|RX 5500
|HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC TG01-2170m
|HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2260xt PC
|i5-11400
|8GB DDR4
|256GB
|GTX 1650 SUPER
|HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-2260xt PC
|OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop GT15-0245m
|Ryzen 5600G
|8GB DDR4
|256GB
|RTX 3060
|OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop GT15-0245m
|OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop GT15-0340qd
|i5-12400
|8GB DDR4
|256GB
|RTX 3060
|OMEN by HP 25L Gaming Desktop GT15-0340qd
|OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-1365xt
|i7-11700K
|32GB DDR4
|512GB
|RTX 3080 TI
|2TB
|OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-1365xt
|OMEN by HP 40L Gaming Desktop GT21-0148z
|Ryzen 5700X
|16GB DDR4
|512GB
|RX 6600XT
|1TB
|OMEN by HP 40L Gaming Desktop GT21-0148z
|OMEN by HP 40L Gaming Desktop GT21-0126m
|Ryzen 5800X
|16GB DDR4
|512GB
|RTX 3060
|OMEN by HP 40L Gaming Desktop GT21-0126m
|OMEN by HP 40L Gaming Desktop GT21-0350st
|i7-12700K
|8GB DDR4
|512GB
|RTX 3060
|OMEN by HP 40L Gaming Desktop GT21-0350st
|Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0325m
|Ryzen 5600G
|8GB DDR4
|256GB
|GTX 1660 SUPER
|Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0325m
|Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0346st
|i5-12400
|8GB DDR4
|256GB
|GTX 1660 SUPER
|Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0346st
|Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0355z
|Ryzen 5700G
|16GB DDR4
|512GB
|RX 6600XT
|1TB
|Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop TG02-0355z