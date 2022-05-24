Jump to content

CAGcast #726: It's Me, RoboCop

CAGcast #726: It's Me, RoboCop

The gang talks about RoboCop in Fortnite, Rogue Legacy 2, Evil Dead: The Game, PlayStation Plus news, and so much more!

No More Heroes 3 (Switch) - $29.99 at Best Buy

By DiaperDandee, Yesterday, 05:35 AM

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM

Easily the lowest price I’ve seen so far. For those that don’t know, NMH3 is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox later this year if you want it on that platform.

Lithium Flower

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 AM

No More Heroes III


Posted Yesterday, 03:35 PM

Wish it was $20, but I'll take it. F BB for dropping free shipping!


Posted Yesterday, 05:17 PM

I ordered from eBay, shipped free there. Also on Amazon.

Posted Yesterday, 06:10 PM

I ordered from eBay, shipped free there. Also on Amazon.

This is coming to PS4/PS5, so I plan to get it there, given the typical performance issues on Switch.  I also imagine that the version on PS4/PS5 may include some additional content ...  

 

From the press release:

The expansion to the new consoles will be paired with “improved HD visuals, framerates, and faster loading times to keep players dishing out eye-popping ultraviolence,” according to a press release.


