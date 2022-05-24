Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #726: It’s Me, RoboCop

CAGcast #726: It’s Me, RoboCop

The gang talks about RoboCop in Fortnite, Rogue Legacy 2, Evil Dead: The Game, PlayStation Plus news, and so much more!

Reserve the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K 240Hz Monitor, Get a $50 Off Coupon

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 06:32 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 06:32 PM

Sign up for email(s), get a $50 off coupon
https://cag.vg/NeoG8
 

Be among the first to own the all new Odyssey Neo G8 and top the leaderboard with the world’s first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, along with 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium pro.

 
NIU_Huskies  

NIU_Huskies

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Dare I ask how much this monitor is going to cost??

DaShaka  

DaShaka

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

Dare I ask how much this monitor is going to cost??


How many legs do you currently have?

NIU_Huskies  

NIU_Huskies

Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM

How many legs do you currently have?


I have one arm and one leg. Hopefully it doesn't cost an arm and a leg. :-P

Youngnoble  

Youngnoble

Posted Yesterday, 09:30 PM

Dare I ask how much this monitor is going to cost??


$1,500. I'll wait till I can get one open box at bestbuy.

dualrec  

dualrec

Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM

Signed up, then saw 1500 price. Too much.
