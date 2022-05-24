Jump to content

Best Buy Weekly Gaming and PC Gaming Deals (5/23/22-5/29/22)

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 06:54 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

Sorry I'm late!
 
Video Games
 
PlayStation   
NBA 2K22 Standard Edition - (PS5)    $19.99     https://howl.me/chjfTm2rJbb
Battlefield 2042 - (PS5)    $29.99     https://howl.me/chjfTmAudYJ
FIFA 22 Standard Edition - (PS5)    $29.99     https://howl.me/chjfTmvjpTb
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Elite Edition - (PS5)    $19.99     https://howl.me/chjfTmM5c4a
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - (PS5)    $29.99     https://howl.me/chjfTnm92d6
Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4, (PS5)    $29.99     https://howl.me/chjfTm4Ucc6
Grand Theft Auto V Standard Edition - (PS5)    $19.99     https://howl.me/chjfTnx7HiK
              
Switch        
RocketfishTM - Joy Con Racing Wheel Two Pack (NSW) Red/Blue    $6.99     https://howl.me/chjfWCFc5mb
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW) $50.99     https://howl.me/chjfWClZv6F
Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition (NSW) $19.99     https://howl.me/chjfWB029K8
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (NSW) $19.99     https://howl.me/chjfWC7GSpH
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NSW)   $50.99     https://howl.me/chjfWB7uY8k
               
Xbox        
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition (XSX) $54.99     https://howl.me/chjfYY7pt7x
Battlefield 2042 (XSX) $29.99     https://howl.me/chjfYZofvZS
Razer - BlackShark V2 Wired THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset    $79.99     https://howl.me/chjfYZrTg8r
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Anniversary Edition (XSX) $29.99     https://howl.me/chjfYY5oG2e
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition (Xbox One)    $44.99     https://howl.me/chjfYYLGa78
FIFA 22 Standard Edition (XSX) $29.99     https://howl.me/chjfYYLf6QD
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox One)  $24.99     https://howl.me/chjfYZDW8j4
Grid Legends - (Xbox One, XSX)   $39.99     https://howl.me/chjfYZEdDZL
Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition (Xbox One)$29.99     https://howl.me/chjfYYEeEpb
XBX/XB1 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition (XSX) $39.99     https://howl.me/chjfYZFROdz
        
Arcade1UP        
Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table    $499.99     https://howl.me/chjf178Zoae
Marvel Pinball Arcade    $599.99     https://howl.me/chjf178PsR6
Pong Gaming Table    $499.99     https://howl.me/chjf17wqpUd
Pacman Collection Gaming Table    $499.99     https://howl.me/chjf17S8rpn
Star Wars Virtual Pinball    $599.99     https://howl.me/chjf17BP4B8
Williams Bally Attack From Mars Pinball Digital    $599.99     https://howl.me/chjf17sZQMm
Mortal Kombat/Midway Gaming Table    $499.99     https://howl.me/chjf17etsUk

 
 
PC Gaming

Up to $400 off select gaming laptops


dualrec  

dualrec

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM

Thanks, and dang... still no Razer Iskur sale...

ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

This is a waste of a thread. Be more efficient with your time and post noteworthy deals.

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 10:06 PM

This is a waste of a thread. Be more efficient with your time and post noteworthy deals.

give him a break, he is trying to get back some of the $$ lost from wario and dealseeker on twitter


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM

Was in a Best Buy earlier this week … looked like it was on the verge of going out of business. And at this location, they took returns at the main registers and were down to two registers with no one staffing either register full time.

Business must be booming …

fumiti  

fumiti

Posted Today, 02:48 AM

thanks!


