Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #726: It’s Me, RoboCop

CAGcast #726: It’s Me, RoboCop

The gang talks about RoboCop in Fortnite, Rogue Legacy 2, Evil Dead: The Game, PlayStation Plus news, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

PlayStation Days of Play Sale (May 25 - June 8, 2022) at Various Retailers

By Sugarbeats, Today, 08:37 AM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:37 AM

Sony has just announced that this year's Days of Play sale begins tomorrow, May 25. If you've not heard of it before, it's a yearly event that features a wide range of discounts on PlayStation games, accessories and more for PS5 and PS4. A vast number of deals are made available at major retailers and the official PlayStation Store - and it looks like this year will be another big one.
 
This sale will be going on at various retailers including
 
 
PS5

Sackboy $29.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $39.99

King of Fighters XV $39.99

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: 29.99

 

 
Various PS4 PlayStation Hits Titles [playstation.com] for $9.99 w/ free shipping (via PlayStation Store)
 
God of War
God of War 3: Remastered
Bloodborne
Ratchet & Clank
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
The Last of Us: Remastered
LittleBigPlanet 3
Gran Turismo Sport
Nioh
Concrete Genie
Predator: Hunting Grounds
MediEvil

Edited by CheapyD, Today, 12:41 PM.
added links and cleaned up title - thanks OP!

#2 PapaTrees   Sinner Sinner Chicken Dinner CAGiversary!   53 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

PapaTrees

Posted Today, 12:44 PM

Welp, I spent way too much... I bought Lego Star Wars, Kena, Ghostwire, Sackboy and a purple controller..


#3 valiki7375  

valiki7375

Posted Today, 08:17 PM

With a catalog as big as Sony's why do they continue to put the same handful of games on sale everytime instead of branching out?  I would like to see (can't think of the term) number of games sold compared to number of consoles

 

kind of like of 1 out of 8 Xbox owners have Halo 2 or 1 out of 12 people have last of us 2

 

Eventually you would think that a game is going to plateua and people that haven't bought it aren't going to be like "Oh yeah, I'll get it for $10"  (personally, thats me for last of us)


#4 samnite   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   256 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

samnite

Posted Today, 08:41 PM

More like "Days of play your old games" 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy