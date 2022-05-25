PlayStation Days of Play Sale (May 25 - June 8, 2022) at Various Retailers

Posted Today, 08:17 PM

With a catalog as big as Sony's why do they continue to put the same handful of games on sale everytime instead of branching out? I would like to see (can't think of the term) number of games sold compared to number of consoles

kind of like of 1 out of 8 Xbox owners have Halo 2 or 1 out of 12 people have last of us 2

Eventually you would think that a game is going to plateua and people that haven't bought it aren't going to be like "Oh yeah, I'll get it for $10" (personally, thats me for last of us)