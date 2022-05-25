Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4.0 w/Heatsink [REFURB] $259.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4.0 w/Heatsink
Smart Thermal ControlA Perfect Fit For Playstation®5
The 980 PRO with Heatsink uses Samsung's own nickel coated high end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip. With the added heatsink, play confidently on PlayStation®5 gaming consoles and PC systems without worries of sudden performance drops from overheating.
The 980 PRO with Heatsink has a thin 8.6mm housing, which perfectly fits the PlayStation®5. Its slim size and optimized power efficiency are also ideal for building high performance PC computing and gaming systems.