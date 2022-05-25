Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #726: It’s Me, RoboCop

CAGcast #726: It’s Me, RoboCop

The gang talks about RoboCop in Fortnite, Rogue Legacy 2, Evil Dead: The Game, PlayStation Plus news, and so much more!

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4.0 w/Heatsink [REFURB] $259.99 at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Today, 01:23 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:23 PM

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4.0 w/Heatsink

 

Smart Thermal Control

The 980 PRO with Heatsink uses Samsung's own nickel coated high end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip.  With the added heatsink, play confidently on PlayStation®5 gaming consoles and PC systems without worries of sudden performance drops from overheating.

 

A Perfect Fit For Playstation®5
The 980 PRO with Heatsink has a thin 8.6mm housing, which perfectly fits the PlayStation®5. Its slim size and optimized power efficiency are also ideal for building high performance PC computing and gaming systems.

