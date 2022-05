Posted 26 May 2022 - 01:56 PM

That is awesome, thanks for the heads up, I was actually just about to start RE2, now I'll wait. Surprisingly awesome customer service from Capcom, I'm so used to them being nickel-and-dime artists that I'm a bit taken aback. Meanwhile, Sony somehow can't see clear to providing free updates for Ghost of Tsushima or the Uncharted games we already bought twice.