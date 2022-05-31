Jump to content

CAGcast #727: How Dare You Unsubscribe From Game Pass!

The gang talks Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, NPD Top 10 Most Played, Game Pass “discourse”, Sniper Elite 5, and so much more!

Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership w/ SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $34.99 at Best Buy (Shows in cart)

By Josh1billion, Yesterday, 03:25 PM

Josh1billion  

Josh1billion

Posted Yesterday, 03:25 PM

Link: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6317816
 
Be aware that this is the "base" Family Membership, not the one that includes the Expansion Pack - so you'll get online play and SNES/NES games, but no N64/Genesis games and no free DLC for Mario Kart etc.
 
The SD card normally goes for around $35 on its own, so you're basically getting the membership free.


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:37 PM

Thanks!


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM

They ship the SD card for free, by the way (at least they did with my order anyway)
