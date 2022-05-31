Link: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6317816
Be aware that this is the "base" Family Membership, not the one that includes the Expansion Pack - so you'll get online play and SNES/NES games, but no N64/Genesis games and no free DLC for Mario Kart etc.
The SD card normally goes for around $35 on its own, so you're basically getting the membership free.
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership w/ SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $34.99 at Best Buy (Shows in cart)
#1 Josh
Posted Yesterday, 03:25 PM
#2 Head Cheap Ass
Posted Yesterday, 03:37 PM
Thanks!
#3 DontReadThis.
Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM