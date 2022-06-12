Jump to content

CAGcast #729: Obi-Wanting

CAGcast #729: Obi-Wanting

The gang talks Chorus, Spacelines from the Far Out, Intellivision, Diablo Immortal, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Target buy 2 get 1 free sale live 6/12… pretty limited

By kingwormer, Yesterday, 07:09 AM

#1 kingwormer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   472 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

kingwormer

Posted Yesterday, 07:09 AM

So the new sale is now live

Target buy 2 get 1 free

https://www.target.c...&category=5xtg5

 

not seeing anything great.  Sadly. 


#2 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   6578 Posts   Joined 18.9 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 07:12 AM

Annoying to see Series X titles jumping on the $69.99 bandwagon … definitely helps me wait for deeper sales beyond B2G1.

#3 kingwormer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   472 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

kingwormer

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 AM

Annoying to see Series X titles jumping on the $69.99 bandwagon … definitely helps me wait for deeper sales beyond B2G1.

Series X games were for a while though. Just not first part ones. 


#4 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   662 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 AM

Was hoping it was as amazing as the last one with a bunch of first party Nintendo titles.

 

 

NOPE.

 

 

Target don't care about dads.


#5 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1461 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Yesterday, 07:27 AM

Some notables

Switch Sports
Triangle Strategy
Sifu (Vengeance Edition)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land

I cant quite get myself to bite on Triangle Strategy and Kirby at about $44 each. Sifu for ~$35 is tempting too.

#6 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM

I think I saw callisto and mlb 22 steelbook only for Xbox tho. Only evil dead the game caught my attention at this time. Good ones weren’t eligible this time like hogwarts, one piece odyssey, evil west, the quarry, DNF duel

#7 blueweltall   Kill the Batman CAGiversary!   7946 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 AM

TMNT Shredders Revenge Switch

https://www.target.c...ja Turtles shre


#8 theflicker   Hurm. CAGiversary!   1864 Posts   Joined 17.5 Years Ago  

theflicker

Posted Yesterday, 07:38 AM

Some notables

Switch Sports
Triangle Strategy
Sifu (Vengeance Edition)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land

I cant quite get myself to bite on Triangle Strategy and Kirby at about $44 each. Sifu for ~$35 is tempting too.

If Mario Strikers was included, I'd bite.

Sent from my Pixel 4 using Tapatalk

#9 posole  

posole

Posted Yesterday, 07:58 AM

Preorders included in this deal:

 

 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge (Nintendo Switch)

 

The Callistro Protocol (Xbox One)

 

Marvel's Midnight Suns (Xbox One, PS4)

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition (Xbox Series X, PS5)

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Legendary Edition (Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PS5, PS4)

 

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Xbox One)

Temtem (Xbox Series X)

 

Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge (Nintendo Switch)

Matchpoint Tennis Championships Legends Edition (PS4)

Art of Rally (PS4)

Art of Rally Collector's Edition (PS5)

 

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

Star Trek Prodigy Supernova (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

 

Crazy Chicken Xtreme (PS4)

 

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

 

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

Seed of Life (PS5)

 


#10 TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted Yesterday, 08:03 AM

I bit on Kirby for 40. My price for Nintendo games is usually $35 per but oh well

#11 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8909 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 AM

If Circle offers you a $10 off your total offer, it won't stack with the buy 2, get 1 free offer.  :shock:


#12 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   250 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Yesterday, 12:21 PM

My $15 off of $80 circle offer did stack for me.  It was applied first, spread across my order and then the buy 2 get 1 was applied.


#13 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   5139 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 PM

If Circle offers you a $10 off your total offer, it won't stack with the buy 2, get 1 free offer.  :shock:

It doesn't work on Switch games (they're in the long list of exclusions) but works on PS and Xbox.


#14 dn3g3l   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   140 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

dn3g3l

Posted Yesterday, 12:52 PM

Preorders included in this deal:

 

 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge (Nintendo Switch)

 

The Callistro Protocol (Xbox One)

 

Marvel's Midnight Suns (Xbox One, PS4)

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition (Xbox Series X, PS5)

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Legendary Edition (Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PS5, PS4)

 

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Xbox One)

Temtem (Xbox Series X)

 

Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge (Nintendo Switch)

Matchpoint Tennis Championships Legends Edition (PS4)

Art of Rally (PS4)

Art of Rally Collector's Edition (PS5)

 

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

Star Trek Prodigy Supernova (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

 

Crazy Chicken Xtreme (PS4)

 

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

 

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)

Seed of Life (PS5)

i don't see seed of life on target


#15 DonaldBlank   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   938 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

DonaldBlank

Posted Yesterday, 02:44 PM

It's super easy to buy 3 games, cancel 1 of them and get the deal on the other 2 games, right?


#16 TTAZ  

TTAZ

Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM

It's super easy to buy 3 games, cancel 1 of them and get the deal on the other 2 games, right?


Yes. Takes 2 seconds

#17 Euripides   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   467 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Euripides

Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM

It's super easy to buy 3 games, cancel 1 of them and get the deal on the other 2 games, right?

Yes as did it with Switch Sports and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

 

Just make sure the other two games you add are the same price.


#18 DanteWarrior   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1582 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

DanteWarrior

Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM

Went for these

 

Switch

Kirby & Forgotten land

Metal Max Xeno

Tormented Souls

Triangle Strategy

TMNT Shredders Revenge

 

PS4

Record of Lodoss War


#19 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5016 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM

Grabbed
Triangle Strategy
Rune Factory 5
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Debating grabbing Lego Star Wars for switch, ghostwire Tokyo, and switch sports. Already have Kirby or else that would be a no brainer.

#20 dragoon99   Objection! CAGiversary!   945 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

dragoon99

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

Switch Sports for $33 is probably as good as it's gonna get so I bit on it.

Monster Hunter Rise for Switch is another notable one not mentioned yet. It's on sale for $34.

#21 portnoyd   Amiiboversary! CAGiversary!   854 Posts   Joined 18.5 Years Ago  

portnoyd

Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

Passed, other than Shredder's Revenge, it was a mix of already have, don't want, will be cheaper on Black Friday or Amazon is cheaper even with the sale.


#22 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   250 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Yesterday, 05:05 PM

For Switch I grabbed Eastward, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge.


#23 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13624 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM

Eastward for Switch is included.  It is sold out at Amazon, BBY, pretty much everywhere I checked.  Though it was sold out at Target too, until this weekend, so other places may be restocked too.  Pretty good deal to get it for under $25.


#24 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   250 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM

I'm watching for Amazon to match this deal.  They usually do and sometimes their prices are better on some games.


#25 Josef   Raising Acts! CAGiversary!   13624 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM

My orders so far (in groups of 3, free one last):

 

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge (Switch preorder) - $34.99

Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge (Switch preorder) - $34.99

Art of Rally (PS4 preorder) - $34.99

 

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - $59.99

Relayer (PS5) - $59.99

Relayer (PS4) - $59.99

 

Astroneer (Switch) - $29.99

Stranded Deep (Switch) - $29.99

Ghostrunner (PS5) - $29.99

 

Nascar Heat: Ultimate Edition (Switch) - $24.99

The Untouchables 4k steelbook - $24.99

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (XB1) - $22.99

 

Top Gun Maverick 4k steelbook preorder - $34.99

Jurassic World Dominion 4k steelbook preorder - $34.99

Event Horizon 4k steelbook preorder - $29.49

 

Hopefully some good preorders get added this week and are eligible for the sale.


#26 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5016 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM

I'm watching for Amazon to match this deal. They usually do and sometimes their prices are better on some games.


Hoping for the same. They have some games I want in the Target b2g1 but are on sale for much less that MSRP so if they match and leave the sale prices it would be awesome

#27 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   2012 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 05:23 PM

Eastward for Switch is included.  It is sold out at Amazon, BBY, pretty much everywhere I checked.  Though it was sold out at Target too, until this weekend, so other places may be restocked too.  Pretty good deal to get it for under $25.

Thanks for sharing. Sold out for now as well :)


#28 kingwormer   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   472 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

kingwormer

Posted Yesterday, 05:56 PM

My only issue with shredders revengers it’s going to be free on GamePass


#29 TheKbob   FakeyBro™, Esq. CAGiversary!   1850 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

TheKbob

Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM

Any chance that the sold out games come back in stock?  I'd really want Relayer on PS5 or PPVol2.


#30 posole  

posole

Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM

i don't see seed of life on target

https://www.target.c...-5/-/A-86767375


