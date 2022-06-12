Target buy 2 get 1 free sale live 6/12… pretty limited

So the new sale is now live
Target buy 2 get 1 free
https://www.target.c...&category=5xtg5
not seeing anything great. Sadly.
Posted Yesterday, 07:09 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:12 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:18 AM
Annoying to see Series X titles jumping on the $69.99 bandwagon … definitely helps me wait for deeper sales beyond B2G1.
Series X games were for a while though. Just not first part ones.
Posted Yesterday, 07:20 AM
Was hoping it was as amazing as the last one with a bunch of first party Nintendo titles.
NOPE.
Target don't care about dads.
Posted Yesterday, 07:27 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:36 AM
TMNT Shredders Revenge Switch
https://www.target.c...ja Turtles shre
Posted Yesterday, 07:38 AM
If Mario Strikers was included, I'd bite.
Some notables
Switch Sports
Triangle Strategy
Sifu (Vengeance Edition)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
I cant quite get myself to bite on Triangle Strategy and Kirby at about $44 each. Sifu for ~$35 is tempting too.
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 AM
Preorders included in this deal:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge (Nintendo Switch)
The Callistro Protocol (Xbox One)
Marvel's Midnight Suns (Xbox One, PS4)
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition (Xbox Series X, PS5)
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Legendary Edition (Xbox Series X/Xbox One, PS5, PS4)
Endling: Extinction is Forever (Xbox One)
Temtem (Xbox Series X)
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge (Nintendo Switch)
Matchpoint Tennis Championships Legends Edition (PS4)
Art of Rally (PS4)
Art of Rally Collector's Edition (PS5)
DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)
Star Trek Prodigy Supernova (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)
Crazy Chicken Xtreme (PS4)
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One)
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Xbox Series X/Xbox One)
Seed of Life (PS5)
Posted Yesterday, 08:03 AM
Posted Yesterday, 10:40 AM
If Circle offers you a $10 off your total offer, it won't stack with the buy 2, get 1 free offer.
Posted Yesterday, 12:21 PM
My $15 off of $80 circle offer did stack for me. It was applied first, spread across my order and then the buy 2 get 1 was applied.
Posted Yesterday, 12:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 12:52 PM
i don't see seed of life on target
Posted Yesterday, 02:44 PM
It's super easy to buy 3 games, cancel 1 of them and get the deal on the other 2 games, right?
Posted Yesterday, 03:16 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM
Yes as did it with Switch Sports and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Just make sure the other two games you add are the same price.
Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM
Went for these
Switch
Kirby & Forgotten land
Metal Max Xeno
Tormented Souls
Triangle Strategy
TMNT Shredders Revenge
PS4
Record of Lodoss War
Posted Yesterday, 04:26 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM
Passed, other than Shredder's Revenge, it was a mix of already have, don't want, will be cheaper on Black Friday or Amazon is cheaper even with the sale.
Posted Yesterday, 05:05 PM
For Switch I grabbed Eastward, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge.
Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM
Eastward for Switch is included. It is sold out at Amazon, BBY, pretty much everywhere I checked. Though it was sold out at Target too, until this weekend, so other places may be restocked too. Pretty good deal to get it for under $25.
Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM
I'm watching for Amazon to match this deal. They usually do and sometimes their prices are better on some games.
Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM
My orders so far (in groups of 3, free one last):
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge (Switch preorder) - $34.99
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge (Switch preorder) - $34.99
Art of Rally (PS4 preorder) - $34.99
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - $59.99
Relayer (PS5) - $59.99
Relayer (PS4) - $59.99
Astroneer (Switch) - $29.99
Stranded Deep (Switch) - $29.99
Ghostrunner (PS5) - $29.99
Nascar Heat: Ultimate Edition (Switch) - $24.99
The Untouchables 4k steelbook - $24.99
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (XB1) - $22.99
Top Gun Maverick 4k steelbook preorder - $34.99
Jurassic World Dominion 4k steelbook preorder - $34.99
Event Horizon 4k steelbook preorder - $29.49
Hopefully some good preorders get added this week and are eligible for the sale.
Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:23 PM
Thanks for sharing. Sold out for now as well
Posted Yesterday, 05:56 PM
My only issue with shredders revengers it’s going to be free on GamePass
Posted Yesterday, 06:01 PM
Any chance that the sold out games come back in stock? I'd really want Relayer on PS5 or PPVol2.
Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM
https://www.target.c...-5/-/A-86767375