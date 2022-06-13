(PS4/PS5, XBONE/XBONE/X) Battlefield 2042 $9.99 used @Gamefly + free shipping

This will most likely be the last BF game, 2042's player count dropped fast and hard!
https://www.gamefly....kRoCI3AQAvD_BwE
Posted Today, 05:32 AM
https://www.gamefly....kRoCI3AQAvD_BwE
Posted Today, 06:05 AM
Posted Today, 06:48 AM
Definitely won’t be the last Battlefield lol.
I’m copping though. Enjoyed the little I played at launch.
More importantly, how is the player database now? Empty lobbies or are people still actually playing? Last news I heard was even BF 1 and BF V is more active compared to BF 2042!
Posted Today, 11:59 AM