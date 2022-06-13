Jump to content

(PS4/PS5, XBONE/XBONE/X) Battlefield 2042 $9.99 used @Gamefly + free shipping

By Smithers123, Today, 05:32 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

This will most likely be the last BF game, 2042's player count dropped fast and hard!

 

https://www.gamefly....kRoCI3AQAvD_BwE


#2 Artistic  

Artistic

Posted Today, 06:05 AM

Definitely won’t be the last Battlefield lol.

I’m copping though. Enjoyed the little I played at launch.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Definitely won’t be the last Battlefield lol.

I’m copping though. Enjoyed the little I played at launch.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

More importantly, how is the player database now? Empty lobbies or are people still actually playing? Last news I heard was even BF 1 and BF V is more active compared to BF 2042!


#4 Ron Mexico  

Ron Mexico

Posted Today, 11:59 AM

I heard key people left after battlefield one and Battlefield V. I had no idea it was less active. Was waiting on a digital deal.
