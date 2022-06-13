Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #730: Fake E3 2022 Wrap Up Show

CAGcast #730: Fake E3 2022 Wrap Up Show

The gang talks Summer of Geoff, Microsoft Bethesda Showcase, and so much more

Xbox One controllers $10-$12 through Instacart/Costco

By Deftones22, Jun 13 2022 10:19 PM

Deftones22  

Deftones22

Posted 13 June 2022 - 10:19 PM

Coupon attached to the Xbox controllers right now on Instacart app only from Costco that takes $40 off of $50 purchase.

When I tried to look it up myself it said “no results found” for controllers so I’m not sure if they took the item offline already.

Update: I think you need to search for it on Costco.com until you find JUST the controller (even though it says you must buy the Xbox with it as a bundle, people are getting it with just the controller), and click “order with Instacart button and type in your address for availability.

Deftones22  

Deftones22

Posted 13 June 2022 - 10:23 PM

Photo8DEC2B16-3C2F-4AEB-B2F7-7DAEE8FB48FE.jpeg

Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted 13 June 2022 - 10:41 PM

You got a link to the controllers?


Thomascagger  

Thomascagger

Posted 13 June 2022 - 11:00 PM

deals dead

 

You got a link to the controllers?


NickSC07  

NickSC07

Posted 13 June 2022 - 11:34 PM

Ordered 3 but got cancelled after the employee picked the order and it was ready to ship. Oh well.

labrat34  

labrat34

Posted 14 June 2022 - 01:09 AM

Ordered 3 but got cancelled after the employee picked the order and it was ready to ship. Oh well.


Same!

Confidance  

Confidance

Posted 14 June 2022 - 05:11 AM

Got my 3 to my front door. $40 after $2 tip.

Thomascagger  

Thomascagger

Posted 14 June 2022 - 02:53 PM

Got 24 delivered thanks

Montybg  

Montybg

Posted 14 June 2022 - 05:09 PM

I was able to get 3! Thanks for the tip!
