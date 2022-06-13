Xbox One controllers $10-$12 through Instacart/Costco

Posted 13 June 2022 - 10:19 PM

Coupon attached to the Xbox controllers right now on Instacart app only from Costco that takes $40 off of $50 purchase.



When I tried to look it up myself it said “no results found” for controllers so I’m not sure if they took the item offline already.



Update: I think you need to search for it on Costco.com until you find JUST the controller (even though it says you must buy the Xbox with it as a bundle, people are getting it with just the controller), and click “order with Instacart button and type in your address for availability.

