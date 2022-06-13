Xbox One controllers $10-$12 through Instacart/Costco
Posted 13 June 2022 - 10:19 PM
When I tried to look it up myself it said “no results found” for controllers so I’m not sure if they took the item offline already.
Update: I think you need to search for it on Costco.com until you find JUST the controller (even though it says you must buy the Xbox with it as a bundle, people are getting it with just the controller), and click “order with Instacart button and type in your address for availability.
Posted 13 June 2022 - 10:23 PM
Posted 13 June 2022 - 10:41 PM
You got a link to the controllers?
Posted 13 June 2022 - 11:00 PM
deals dead
You got a link to the controllers?
Posted 13 June 2022 - 11:34 PM
Posted 14 June 2022 - 01:09 AM
Ordered 3 but got cancelled after the employee picked the order and it was ready to ship. Oh well.
Same!
Posted 14 June 2022 - 05:11 AM
Posted 14 June 2022 - 02:53 PM
Posted 14 June 2022 - 05:09 PM