* * * * * 1 votes

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge $10 on Mexican eShop

By waffulls, Jun 14 2022 02:15 PM

#1 waffulls   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

waffulls

Posted 14 June 2022 - 02:15 PM

I know it's coming to gamepass but thought I'd share this anyways. Here's a link and you can switch accounts from there as well.

 

https://eshop-prices...ge?currency=USD


#2 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1966 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted 14 June 2022 - 02:46 PM

Can you use PayPal in Mexico? (If they complain, hey, I'm only twenty miles away!)


#3 iTETSUO   Kaneda! CAGiversary!   1430 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

iTETSUO

Posted 14 June 2022 - 03:18 PM

Yes PayPal works I just used it for mexico

#4 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1966 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted 14 June 2022 - 03:54 PM

I went through the process too, but I'm just wondering how this will work. I switched back to the United States territory after making the purchase... will I have to switch back to Mexico whenever I want to play this, or once it's installed, is the game just there for you to play regardless of territory?


#5 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1225 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 14 June 2022 - 04:03 PM

Once installed you can just play it from anywhere.  I've done this multiple times since owning a Switch. 


#6 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1225 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 14 June 2022 - 04:19 PM

Damn I can't switch countries because my son's linked supervised account has an eShop balance.  

 

Turtles isn't worth $25 or whatever for me but for $10 I'd give it a shot.  

 

Too bad for me lol.


#7 waffulls   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

waffulls

Posted 14 June 2022 - 04:53 PM

Aww that happened to me before. Just get him some surprise vbucks lol. Works for my son all the time.


#8 johnston306   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   979 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

johnston306

Posted 15 June 2022 - 08:32 PM

They giving out coupons for free Taco Bell Mexican pizzas too?

#9 intoxicated662  

intoxicated662

Posted 15 June 2022 - 09:51 PM

You have to use your shop balance and have it at $0 before changing region to Mexico. Otherwise, it won’t work. I had a balance and bought a digital game on sale making my balance $0 then changed my region to Mexico and bought tmnt with my linked PayPal account. Once done, change region back to your original one and enjoy! Remove PayPal linked if you’d like to as well. Thanks op for this deal!

#10 purbeast   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1225 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

purbeast

Posted 15 June 2022 - 10:55 PM

It also happens if there is an account in your family group that has a balance, not just yourself having a balance.


#11 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1286 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted 15 June 2022 - 11:12 PM

Gameflip had an argentina Xbox code for like $3. Does the eshop still let you do it that way (buy argentina/Brazil)?

#12 NIU_Huskies   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   66 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

NIU_Huskies

Posted Yesterday, 02:09 AM

Very interested in playing this game when it releases. It's supposed to be on Xbox game pass service?

#13 HakurenKyo06   Duane Follower. CAGiversary!   1986 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

HakurenKyo06

Posted Yesterday, 02:35 AM

yes


#14 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1966 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 AM

Wow, they're gonna make me wait for this one. I thought maybe the purchase didn't work but I went to Game Pass and it's not there either. Come oooooon! This should have been available at midnight on the dot!


#15 DRKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   440 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

DRKnight

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM

Getting all kinds of errors including not letting me log in?  Is it possible to do this with a US credit card?


#16 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1966 Posts   Joined 17.7 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

I used a PayPal account; they let you exchange currency between countries without the hassle. Also, it's my understanding that if you have any funds remaining in your Nintendo account, you can't buy games from other territories.

Anyway. The game works now. Apparently Nintendo opened the release valve at 8AM CST.
