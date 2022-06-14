TMNT: Shredder's Revenge $10 on Mexican eShop

I know it's coming to gamepass but thought I'd share this anyways. Here's a link and you can switch accounts from there as well.
https://eshop-prices...ge?currency=USD
Posted 14 June 2022 - 02:15 PM
Posted 14 June 2022 - 02:46 PM
Can you use PayPal in Mexico? (If they complain, hey, I'm only twenty miles away!)
Posted 14 June 2022 - 03:18 PM
Posted 14 June 2022 - 03:54 PM
I went through the process too, but I'm just wondering how this will work. I switched back to the United States territory after making the purchase... will I have to switch back to Mexico whenever I want to play this, or once it's installed, is the game just there for you to play regardless of territory?
Posted 14 June 2022 - 04:03 PM
Once installed you can just play it from anywhere. I've done this multiple times since owning a Switch.
Posted 14 June 2022 - 04:19 PM
Damn I can't switch countries because my son's linked supervised account has an eShop balance.
Turtles isn't worth $25 or whatever for me but for $10 I'd give it a shot.
Too bad for me lol.
Posted 14 June 2022 - 04:53 PM
Aww that happened to me before. Just get him some surprise vbucks lol. Works for my son all the time.
Posted 15 June 2022 - 08:32 PM
Posted 15 June 2022 - 09:51 PM
Posted 15 June 2022 - 10:55 PM
You have to use your shop balance and have it at $0 before changing region to Mexico. Otherwise, it won’t work. I had a balance and bought a digital game on sale making my balance $0 then changed my region to Mexico and bought tmnt with my linked PayPal account. Once done, change region back to your original one and enjoy! Remove PayPal linked if you’d like to as well. Thanks op for this deal!
It also happens if there is an account in your family group that has a balance, not just yourself having a balance.
Posted 15 June 2022 - 11:12 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:09 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:35 AM
Very interested in playing this game when it releases. It's supposed to be on Xbox game pass service?
yes
Posted Yesterday, 10:48 AM
Wow, they're gonna make me wait for this one. I thought maybe the purchase didn't work but I went to Game Pass and it's not there either. Come oooooon! This should have been available at midnight on the dot!
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 PM
Getting all kinds of errors including not letting me log in? Is it possible to do this with a US credit card?
Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM