Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

The gang talks Shredder’s Revenge, RRR, and the current state of the PlayStation Store.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[expired] Newegg: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox One, Series X|S) $30

By stryker, Jun 25 2022 03:00 PM

#1 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   560 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted 25 June 2022 - 03:00 PM

[expired] Newegg: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox One, Series X|S) $30


#2 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   2041 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted 26 June 2022 - 02:31 AM

Thank you for sharing! I bought the add ons pack since I have game pass. For forza Motorsport Microsoft gave DLC owners the game when it delisted. I’m hoping they do the same with Forza horizon 5 in 4 years.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy