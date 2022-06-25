[expired] Newegg: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox One, Series X|S) $30
[expired] Newegg: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox One, Series X|S) $30
By stryker, Jun 25 2022 03:00 PM
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 560 Posts Joined 17.3 Years Ago
Posted 25 June 2022 - 03:00 PM
- briandadude and BoxPizzaBox like this
#2 Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary! 2041 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted 26 June 2022 - 02:31 AM
Thank you for sharing! I bought the add ons pack since I have game pass. For forza Motorsport Microsoft gave DLC owners the game when it delisted. I’m hoping they do the same with Forza horizon 5 in 4 years.
- stryker likes this