Xbox Live Gold 3 months for $8.98
4* Xbox Live Gold 3 months=$35.92
Use the voucher 4X3M to get 20% OFF
Xbox Live Gold 12 months for $28.74
Posted Yesterday, 12:44 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:44 PM
Is it still cheap to convert gold into gamepass. I did that a long time ago but my gamepass subscription is about to expire in the next few months. Is buying Xbox Live Gold still a cheap way to extend a gamepass subscription?
Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM
No. Per Xbox Ambassadors, it was considered a one-time gift from Microsoft to allow the $1 conversion. You can convert, but it will be based on the value of Gold to Ultimate like is done with the PSN Plus to Extra/Premium
Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM
That’s wrong, you can convert again as long as you let your Xbox gamepass subscription expire for 2 months I believe. I was able to just do this again. I have 2 separate accounts so the next time my 3 years expires I’ll just be using that one again.
Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM
Xbox Ambassadors are unpaid volunteer customer support. They have no insider knowledge.
