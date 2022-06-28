Xbox Live Gold 12 months for $28.74

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

No. Per Xbox Ambassadors, it was considered a one-time gift from Microsoft to allow the $1 conversion. You can convert, but it will be based on the value of Gold to Ultimate like is done with the PSN Plus to Extra/Premium



That’s wrong, you can convert again as long as you let your Xbox gamepass subscription expire for 2 months I believe. I was able to just do this again. I have 2 separate accounts so the next time my 3 years expires I’ll just be using that one again.