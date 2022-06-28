Jump to content

CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

The gang talks Shredder’s Revenge, RRR, and the current state of the PlayStation Store.

* - - - - 1 votes

Xbox Live Gold 12 months for $28.74

By keishwi9, Yesterday, 12:44 AM
xbox live

#1 keishwi9  

keishwi9

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 AM

Xbox Live Gold 3 months for $8.98

4* Xbox Live Gold 3 months=$35.92

 

Use the voucher 4X3M to get 20% OFF

Xbox Live Gold 12 months for $28.74


#2 Nutts   Long time CAG CAGiversary!   302 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

Nutts

Posted Yesterday, 03:44 PM

Is it still cheap to convert gold into gamepass. I did that a long time ago but my gamepass subscription is about to expire in the next few months. Is buying Xbox Live Gold still a cheap way to extend a gamepass subscription?


#3 nadohawk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1060 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

nadohawk

Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM

Is it still cheap to convert gold into gamepass. I did that a long time ago but my gamepass subscription is about to expire in the next few months. Is buying Xbox Live Gold still a cheap way to extend a gamepass subscription?

No. Per Xbox Ambassadors, it was considered a one-time gift from Microsoft to allow the $1 conversion. You can convert, but it will be based on the value of Gold to Ultimate like is done with the PSN Plus to Extra/Premium 


#4 MykelxKnight   King CAGiversary!   2093 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

MykelxKnight

Posted Yesterday, 11:24 PM

No. Per Xbox Ambassadors, it was considered a one-time gift from Microsoft to allow the $1 conversion. You can convert, but it will be based on the value of Gold to Ultimate like is done with the PSN Plus to Extra/Premium

That’s wrong, you can convert again as long as you let your Xbox gamepass subscription expire for 2 months I believe. I was able to just do this again. I have 2 separate accounts so the next time my 3 years expires I’ll just be using that one again.

#5 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10087 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

No. Per Xbox Ambassadors, it was considered a one-time gift from Microsoft to allow the $1 conversion.

Xbox Ambassadors are unpaid volunteer customer support. They have no insider knowledge.
Source: Am a Xbox Ambassador.
