Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

The gang talks Shredder’s Revenge, RRR, and the current state of the PlayStation Store.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Target Circle deal- Select Xbox and Nintendo controllers 30% off

By DiaperDandee, Yesterday, 05:16 PM

#1 DiaperDandee   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   474 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 05:16 PM

Some of these items are already discounted. Picked up a white Series X controller for $34.88 with Redcard after tax (white controller was already $49.49 before 30% off).

#2 SaintFX  

SaintFX

Posted Yesterday, 05:20 PM

Some of these items are already discounted. Picked up a white Series X controller for $34.88 with Redcard after tax (white controller was already $49.49 before 30% off).


Damn, I never seem to get the gaming related Circle offers

#3 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1138 Posts   Joined 18.3 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

It was in the tech offers for me, not the targeted offers.

#4 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10095 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

Didn't get the offer either. Wasn't in the Tech sectoon.

#5 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5041 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

Wasn't in my offers but I just got an email about it and was able to apply it to my account

#6 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4557 Posts   Joined 18.0 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

It was in the tech section for me as well. Now to see what controllers Target has.


#7 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Elite series 2 controller is eligible. $120 with 30% cartwheel and red card.

#8 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1703 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted Today, 01:52 AM

Elite series 2 controller is eligible. $120 with 30% cartwheel and red card.


Has anyone ever used allstates warranty and filed a claim. I feel like they won't honor stick drift or non responsive triggers which the elite 2 suffers from. No way I'd buy one without a extended warranty.

#9 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24693 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 02:21 AM

Is the non-Elite Series X controller worth the upgrade from the Xbox 1 controller (one of the later versions, model 1708) for PC gaming? 

 

Has anyone ever used allstates warranty and filed a claim. I feel like they won't honor stick drift or non responsive triggers which the elite 2 suffers from. No way I'd buy one without a extended warranty.

Sort of... I bought a Squaretrade warranty on a HDTV back in 2016 (before Allstate purchased them) but when I used it, it was handled by Allstate. My HDTV (very early model 4K, 120hz native panel TV) showing this weird color error (all colors would be inverted) 4 months before the warranty expired and I ultimately got my HDTV replaced with a similar model. It wasn't super difficult or anything but the first call resulted in them wanting me to try like 10 different things to try to make the problem go away and it did take a while to get my new HDTV (about month). I'm happy I had that warranty though, my old TV was pure junk- tons of issues. Granted my original TV was $800 and the replacement Samsung was only $600 but it was similar enough that I didn't care. 

 

I know Squaretrade was pretty well regarded so I don't know if my original warranty had better terms that Allstate had to honor after acquiring Squaretrade... I guess I can't say if Allstate's own plans are any good. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy