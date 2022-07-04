Target Circle deal- Select Xbox and Nintendo controllers 30% off

Posted Today, 02:21 AM

Is the non-Elite Series X controller worth the upgrade from the Xbox 1 controller (one of the later versions, model 1708) for PC gaming?

Has anyone ever used allstates warranty and filed a claim. I feel like they won't honor stick drift or non responsive triggers which the elite 2 suffers from. No way I'd buy one without a extended warranty.

Sort of... I bought a Squaretrade warranty on a HDTV back in 2016 (before Allstate purchased them) but when I used it, it was handled by Allstate. My HDTV (very early model 4K, 120hz native panel TV) showing this weird color error (all colors would be inverted) 4 months before the warranty expired and I ultimately got my HDTV replaced with a similar model. It wasn't super difficult or anything but the first call resulted in them wanting me to try like 10 different things to try to make the problem go away and it did take a while to get my new HDTV (about month). I'm happy I had that warranty though, my old TV was pure junk- tons of issues. Granted my original TV was $800 and the replacement Samsung was only $600 but it was similar enough that I didn't care.

I know Squaretrade was pretty well regarded so I don't know if my original warranty had better terms that Allstate had to honor after acquiring Squaretrade... I guess I can't say if Allstate's own plans are any good.