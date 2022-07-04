Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

The gang talks Shredder’s Revenge, RRR, and the current state of the PlayStation Store.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Bullmoose Video Game Sale

By gpn, Yesterday, 08:38 PM

#1 gpn   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

gpn

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

I've been shopping with Bullmoose for quite a while and this is the first time I've seen then run a video game sale.

 

https://www.bullmoos...le?&so=0&page=1


#2 FamedGuardian   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2221 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

FamedGuardian

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Looks like the site went down after Wario sent it out on Twitter

#3 MrBeatdown   DumbAssGamer CAGiversary!   1367 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

MrBeatdown

Posted Yesterday, 11:35 PM

They've always done sales as part of the weekly promos, but nothing quite like this.

#4 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24693 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 11:42 PM

Crazy that copies of Codename STEAM is still around to the point where someone can sell it for $5. I remember getting it back in 2017 or something for like $8. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy