Amazon Prime Day July 12 & 13

Posted Yesterday, 01:54 PM

2TB WD Black SN850 is currently $180.49.

Saw that. Not buying a PS5 SSD just yet but yeah that is a good price for a 2TB

All I got so far (and all I really anticipate buying) that's actually a prime day deal is a 1TB Micro SD for my Steam Deck. 256 is going to fill up fast. Figured this was a pretty good price. I know buying multiple 512GB cards is cheaper per GB, but I really don't feel like managing multiple cards. Want to set it and forget it.

Amazon.com: SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-1T00-GN6MA : Everything Else

Also bought an ITX 4bay hot swap case for a DIY NAS I'm slowly piecing together but that wasn't on sale other then the generic 5$ off coupon showing on the page for that, so that was $70

Had a 20$ credit from doing the prime photo thing a few weeks ago, so my total was around 170 even for the two items after tax.

FYI For all if you do the "pay in multiple payments" with Affirm for an order over $100 during checkout you'll get a $25 amazon credit as well. You do have to apply like you're applying for an actual loan (and that is what they call it) but it only does a soft credit check. My credit is good and all that jazz, but I did check to make sure it wasn't a hard credit check just for a $25 coupon.