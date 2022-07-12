Amazon Prime Day July 12 & 13
Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM
I'm not going to post everything, but Far Cry 6 is $13 and there's lightning deals throughout the two days.
Prime Gaming has a lot of great free games available right now as well including Mass Effect Legendary and Need for Speed Heat among others
https://gaming.amazon.com/home
Posted Yesterday, 01:35 PM
2TB WD Black SN850 is currently $180.49.
Posted Yesterday, 01:40 PM
I'm tempted to get the 1tb with heatsink for $114. Really solid deal for that 2tvlb though.
Posted Yesterday, 01:54 PM
Saw that. Not buying a PS5 SSD just yet but yeah that is a good price for a 2TB
All I got so far (and all I really anticipate buying) that's actually a prime day deal is a 1TB Micro SD for my Steam Deck. 256 is going to fill up fast. Figured this was a pretty good price. I know buying multiple 512GB cards is cheaper per GB, but I really don't feel like managing multiple cards. Want to set it and forget it.
Amazon.com: SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-1T00-GN6MA : Everything Else
Also bought an ITX 4bay hot swap case for a DIY NAS I'm slowly piecing together but that wasn't on sale other then the generic 5$ off coupon showing on the page for that, so that was $70
Had a 20$ credit from doing the prime photo thing a few weeks ago, so my total was around 170 even for the two items after tax.
FYI For all if you do the "pay in multiple payments" with Affirm for an order over $100 during checkout you'll get a $25 amazon credit as well. You do have to apply like you're applying for an actual loan (and that is what they call it) but it only does a soft credit check. My credit is good and all that jazz, but I did check to make sure it wasn't a hard credit check just for a $25 coupon.
Posted Yesterday, 02:04 PM
https://www.amazon.c...8_8d&th=1&psc=1
Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:13 PM
Got Oddworld Soulstorm CE for PS4 $49.99 & Smurfs Switch CE for $29.99
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM
Alan Wake Remastered is $14... cant decide which one to get Farcry 6 or Alan Wake.
Posted Yesterday, 04:02 PM
Damn... I just upgraded both of my PS5s with that last week. Would have saved over $100 by waiting a bit longer.
Posted Yesterday, 04:32 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM
Good deal for those yet to play it (especially for a Sony first party game).
I got it used on FleaBay for 25 or so MONTHS ago. Just getting around playing it now.
Just a tip. Its ebay, YMMV always
Posted Today, 12:38 AM
I hate to admit that I spent more during Prime Day and Target... whatever day, than I expected on stuff I prob don't need.
Posted Today, 01:04 AM
Posted Today, 02:51 AM
I want to buy a velvet couch during the sales of Prime day or Target but I am having trouble because I want to sit on them before I buy which obviously isn't possible. I can go to a furniture store and see if they have the same couches and try them out that way I suppose. Need a very comfy couch for my video games.
Posted Today, 04:18 AM
Looks like they're out of stock on Far Cry 6. Even Gamestop is OOS with new copies.
Posted Today, 05:11 AM
Posted Today, 06:53 AM
Didn't see any games I wanted. Just snagged the Hisense U8G for $550, HDMI 2.1 with VRR and 1,500 nits of brightness makes it a really solid deal!
Hisense has become really solid with their TV quality. Love mine (WITH a soundbar, mind). Good decision.
Posted Today, 07:35 AM
A third party Sony refurbished site (Secondipity) (Looks like they come maybe directly from Sony?) had the 65" A80J with 3 year accidental warranty for $1,100 OTD. TV alone MSRP (new) was $2,500. So I feel like I got an great deal on an new current OLED.
Posted Today, 09:59 AM
Going off topic but their reseller reviews seems terrible https://www.reseller...ore/Secondipity https://www.facebook...dipity/reviews/ It can be a hit or miss scenario with refurbished TVs. I would pay with paypal, if your buying something from secondipity. Also others on forums, reddit, have mentioned how bad they are at issuing refunds.
The delivery companies they use aren't great so if you have to return it you'll most likely be making lots of phone calls and having a TV just sitting in your house or garage for 1-2 weeks while they figure it out. And then you have to call them for them to issue you a refund, they will receive your item and sit on it indefinitely unless you are proactive about getting your money back.
Posted Today, 11:14 AM
tropico 6 next gen edition for series s/x is $20 at amazon. lowest i have ever seen it and only $5 more than the base version. $30 for ps5