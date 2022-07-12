Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

The gang talks Shredder’s Revenge, RRR, and the current state of the PlayStation Store.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Amazon Prime Day July 12 & 13

By TheLegendofTyler, Yesterday, 01:23 PM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5054 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 PM

https://www.amazon.c...ng":"BY_SCORE"}

I'm not going to post everything, but Far Cry 6 is $13 and there's lightning deals throughout the two days.

Prime Gaming has a lot of great free games available right now as well including Mass Effect Legendary and Need for Speed Heat among others

https://gaming.amazon.com/home

#2 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   3889 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 01:35 PM

2TB WD Black SN850 is currently $180.49.


#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5054 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 01:40 PM

2TB WD Black SN850 is currently $180.49.


I'm tempted to get the 1tb with heatsink for $114. Really solid deal for that 2tvlb though.

#4 joeblowv1  

joeblowv1

Posted Yesterday, 01:54 PM

2TB WD Black SN850 is currently $180.49.

Saw that. Not buying a PS5 SSD just yet but yeah that is a good price for a 2TB

 

All I got so far (and all I really anticipate buying) that's actually a prime day deal is a 1TB Micro SD for my Steam Deck. 256 is going to fill up fast. Figured this was a pretty good price. I know buying multiple 512GB cards is cheaper per GB, but I really don't feel like managing multiple cards. Want to set it and forget it.

 

Amazon.com: SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card - SDSQUA4-1T00-GN6MA : Everything Else

 

Also bought an ITX 4bay hot swap case for a DIY NAS I'm slowly piecing together but that wasn't on sale other then the generic 5$ off coupon showing on the page for that, so that was $70

 

Had a 20$ credit from doing the prime photo thing a few weeks ago, so my total was around 170 even for the two items after tax. 

 

FYI For all if you do the "pay in multiple payments" with Affirm for an order over $100 during checkout you'll get a $25 amazon credit as well. You do have to apply like you're applying for an actual loan (and that is what they call it) but it only does a soft credit check. My credit is good and all that jazz, but I did check to make sure it wasn't a hard credit check just for a $25 coupon. 


#5 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5054 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 02:04 PM

The Quarry is a lightning deal for $50

https://www.amazon.c...8_8d&th=1&psc=1

#6 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Yesterday, 02:09 PM

So far I grabbed Disco Elysium (Xbox) for $14.99 and Taito Milestones (Switch) for $18.99 (after 5% coupon).

#7 DanteWarrior   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1587 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

DanteWarrior

Posted Yesterday, 03:13 PM

Got Oddworld Soulstorm CE for PS4 $49.99 & Smurfs Switch CE for $29.99


#8 sidgallup  

sidgallup

Posted Yesterday, 03:49 PM

Alan Wake Remastered is $14... cant decide which one to get Farcry 6 or Alan Wake.


#9 Josh1billion   Josh x1,000,000,000 CAGiversary!   2413 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Josh1billion

Posted Yesterday, 04:02 PM

2TB WD Black SN850 is currently $180.49.

Damn... I just upgraded both of my PS5s with that last week.  Would have saved over $100 by waiting a bit longer.


#10 flooderdooden  

flooderdooden

Posted Yesterday, 04:32 PM

Good deal for those yet to play it (especially for a Sony first party game).👇

 

86247B63-F50C-42E7-81E2-834FD69DB20E.jpeg


#11 moonknight80  

moonknight80

Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM

Picked up Skul tht Hero Slayer for switch for 20. I almost got it on eShop during the sale last week, but I prefer physical games.

#12 joeblowv1  

joeblowv1

Posted Yesterday, 05:13 PM

Good deal for those yet to play it (especially for a Sony first party game).

 

attachicon.gif86247B63-F50C-42E7-81E2-834FD69DB20E.jpeg

I got it used on FleaBay for 25 or so MONTHS ago. Just getting around playing it now. 

 

Just a tip. Its ebay, YMMV always


#13 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   24704 Posts   Joined 17.9 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:38 AM

I hate to admit that I spent more during Prime Day and Target... whatever day, than I expected on stuff I prob don't need. 


#14 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

I’m wondering if I’ll find a 2tb ssd for ps5 for cheaper than 180 this Black Friday. Don’t really need it now so. And thanks dantewarrior I just placed an order for oddworld CE

#15 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

I want to buy a velvet couch during the sales of Prime day or Target but I am having trouble because I want to sit on them before I buy which obviously isn't possible. I can go to a furniture store and see if they have the same couches and try them out that way I suppose. Need a very comfy couch for my video games.


#16 sikemike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

sikemike

Posted Today, 04:18 AM

Looks like they're out of stock on Far Cry 6.  :fridge: Even Gamestop is OOS with new copies.


#17 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 05:11 AM

Didn't see any games I wanted. Just snagged the Hisense U8G for $550, HDMI 2.1 with VRR and 1,500 nits of brightness makes it a really solid deal!

#18 strikeanywhere  

strikeanywhere

Posted Today, 06:53 AM

Didn't see any games I wanted. Just snagged the Hisense U8G for $550, HDMI 2.1 with VRR and 1,500 nits of brightness makes it a really solid deal!

Hisense has become really solid with their TV quality. Love mine (WITH a soundbar, mind). Good decision.


#19 iNICK20   Premium Member. CAGiversary!   425 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

iNICK20

Posted Today, 07:35 AM

Didn't see any games I wanted. Just snagged the Hisense U8G for $550, HDMI 2.1 with VRR and 1,500 nits of brightness makes it a really solid deal!

A third party Sony refurbished site (Secondipity) (Looks like they come maybe directly from Sony?) had the 65" A80J with 3 year accidental warranty for $1,100 OTD. TV alone MSRP (new) was $2,500. So I feel like I got an great deal on an new current OLED.


#20 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 09:59 AM

A third party Sony refurbished site (Secondipity) (Looks like they come maybe directly from Sony?) had the 65" A80J with 3 year accidental warranty for $1,100 OTD. TV alone MSRP (new) was $2,500. So I feel like I got an great deal on an new current OLED.

Going off topic but their reseller reviews seems terrible https://www.reseller...ore/Secondipity  https://www.facebook...dipity/reviews/ It can be a hit or miss scenario with refurbished TVs. I would pay with paypal, if your buying something from secondipity. Also others on forums, reddit, have mentioned how bad they are at issuing refunds.

 

The delivery companies they use aren't great so if you have to return it you'll most likely be making lots of phone calls and having a TV just sitting in your house or garage for 1-2 weeks while they figure it out. And then you have to call them for them to issue you a refund, they will receive your item and sit on it indefinitely unless you are proactive about getting your money back.


#21 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 11:14 AM

tropico 6 next gen edition for series s/x is $20 at amazon. lowest i have ever seen it and only $5 more than the base version. $30 for ps5


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy