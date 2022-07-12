WD 2 TB Internal SSD with Heatsink - $137.99 at Best Buy
Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM
A good price for those that want to expand their PS5 storage.
Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM
I was on complete purchase using the app and it got delisted.
There are still some good deals on the m.2 ssds though. The WD Blue 2tb is $160 and Digital Foundry already proved that most perform the same on PS5.
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM
Honestly I'm kinda glad. That is an insane price and I was extremely tempted but needed to NOT spend the money so I decided against it.
Wish you guys could have got in on the goods though!
Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM
Posted Today, 08:35 AM
Looks like it got reposted at $207.