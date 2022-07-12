Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

CAGcast #731: The New Home of Jumping Food

The gang talks Shredder’s Revenge, RRR, and the current state of the PlayStation Store.

WD 2 TB Internal SSD with Heatsink - $137.99 at Best Buy

By DiaperDandee, Yesterday, 07:50 PM

DiaperDandee
CAG Veteran
480 Posts
Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

Wow this is easily the best ssd price I’ve personally seen on a 2TB internal SSD.

A good price for those that want to expand their PS5 storage.

TheLegendofTyler
5054 Posts
Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 08:03 PM

Definitely a price error. Not letting me finish check out

#3 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Yesterday, 08:08 PM

I was on complete purchase using the app and it got delisted. 

 

There are still some good deals on the m.2 ssds though.  The WD Blue 2tb is $160 and Digital Foundry already proved that most perform the same on PS5.


TheLegendofTyler
5054 Posts
Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

I was on complete purchase using the app and it got delisted.

There are still some good deals on the m.2 ssds though. The WD Blue 2tb is $160 and Digital Foundry already proved that most perform the same on PS5.


Same

#5 joeblowv1  

joeblowv1

Posted Yesterday, 08:32 PM

Honestly I'm kinda glad. That is an insane price and I was extremely tempted but needed to NOT spend the money so I decided against it. 

 

Wish you guys could have got in on the goods though!


DiaperDandee
CAG Veteran
480 Posts
Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 09:02 PM

Dang sorry to hear that : /, it’s one of the better SSDs out there too

SackAttack
1149 Posts
Joined 18.4 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 08:35 AM

Looks like it got reposted at $207.


