CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #732: Hot CAGcast Summer

CAGcast #732: Hot CAGcast Summer

The gang talks summer trips, RoboCop game, E3 2023, GameStop NFT marketplace, and so much more.

$20 Target Giftcard with purchase of $100 Xbox Currency today only

By boogie4114, Jul 14 2022 01:31 PM

#1 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2815 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 14 July 2022 - 01:31 PM

https://www.target.c...ry/-/A-84055756

There are people who shop at Target for groceries and whatnot so this can be beneficial to them.

#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   16153 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 14 July 2022 - 03:42 PM

What makes this deal worthwhile is if you toss another $25 card (from the selection) onto the pile, it qualifies the extra $10 GC. Lukewarm without, but smoking hot with Red Card for a steep ~25% discount. Got $125 Xbox credit + $30 Target GC; not bad for $120.


#3 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2213 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted 14 July 2022 - 07:34 PM

What makes this deal worthwhile is if you toss another $25 card (from the selection) onto the pile, it qualifies the extra $10 GC. Lukewarm without, but smoking hot with Red Card for a steep ~25% discount. Got $125 Xbox credit + $30 Target GC; not bad for $120.


Thanks for the tip! And thanks OP, grabbed $125. Will use $100 for Xbox and $25 for GrubHub. Good deal with redcard

#4 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   17201 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted 14 July 2022 - 07:47 PM

Why are you saying for $120?

It’s $100+$25.

I’m getting 5% back via PayPal/discover though but my cart doesn’t total $120.

#5 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2213 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted 14 July 2022 - 08:26 PM

Why are you saying for $120?

It’s $100+$25.

I’m getting 5% back via PayPal/discover though but my cart doesn’t total $120.


Redcard saves 5%.

#6 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   17201 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted 14 July 2022 - 10:26 PM

Redcard saves 5%.


Ahh I see. Didn’t realize red card 5% worked on gift cards.

#7 BoxPizzaBox   Trash Tier CAGiversary!   1502 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

BoxPizzaBox

Posted 14 July 2022 - 10:38 PM

What makes this deal worthwhile is if you toss another $25 card (from the selection) onto the pile, it qualifies the extra $10 GC. Lukewarm without, but smoking hot with Red Card for a steep ~25% discount. Got $125 Xbox credit + $30 Target GC; not bad for $120.

Sorry, you lost me - where is the extra $10 Target GC coming from? If I add the $100 game and grub + a $25 game and grub I still only see $20 as the offered Target GC. I tried swapping the second Game and Grub out for a Top Golf $25 as a test, but it's the same. Any idea what I'm missing from your suggestion?


#8 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   17201 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted 14 July 2022 - 10:44 PM

Sorry, you lost me - where is the extra $10 Target GC coming from? If I add the $100 game and grub + a $25 game and grub I still only see $20 as the offered Target GC. I tried swapping the second Game and Grub out for a Top Golf $25 as a test, but it's the same. Any idea what I'm missing from your suggestion?


It’s really weird. You gotta add two of specific with specific amounts. I added $100 Xbox and $25 Home Depot and it worked.

#9 BoxPizzaBox   Trash Tier CAGiversary!   1502 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

BoxPizzaBox

Posted 14 July 2022 - 11:09 PM

It’s really weird. You gotta add two of specific with specific amounts. I added $100 Xbox and $25 Home Depot and it worked.

That doesn't work either (Game and Grub $100 + $25 Home Depot), it may not work for me for whatever reason then.

I'll keep messing around with combinations and see if something works, though.


