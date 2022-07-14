$20 Target Giftcard with purchase of $100 Xbox Currency today only
#1 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2815 Posts Joined 12.1 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 01:31 PM
There are people who shop at Target for groceries and whatnot so this can be beneficial to them.
#2 Infamous CAGiversary! 16153 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 03:42 PM
What makes this deal worthwhile is if you toss another $25 card (from the selection) onto the pile, it qualifies the extra $10 GC. Lukewarm without, but smoking hot with Red Card for a steep ~25% discount. Got $125 Xbox credit + $30 Target GC; not bad for $120.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2213 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 07:34 PM
What makes this deal worthwhile is if you toss another $25 card (from the selection) onto the pile, it qualifies the extra $10 GC. Lukewarm without, but smoking hot with Red Card for a steep ~25% discount. Got $125 Xbox credit + $30 Target GC; not bad for $120.
Thanks for the tip! And thanks OP, grabbed $125. Will use $100 for Xbox and $25 for GrubHub. Good deal with redcard
#4 Corporate Shill CAGiversary! 17201 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 07:47 PM
It’s $100+$25.
I’m getting 5% back via PayPal/discover though but my cart doesn’t total $120.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2213 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 08:26 PM
Why are you saying for $120?
It’s $100+$25.
I’m getting 5% back via PayPal/discover though but my cart doesn’t total $120.
Redcard saves 5%.
#6 Corporate Shill CAGiversary! 17201 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 10:26 PM
Redcard saves 5%.
Ahh I see. Didn’t realize red card 5% worked on gift cards.
#7 Trash Tier CAGiversary! 1502 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 10:38 PM
What makes this deal worthwhile is if you toss another $25 card (from the selection) onto the pile, it qualifies the extra $10 GC. Lukewarm without, but smoking hot with Red Card for a steep ~25% discount. Got $125 Xbox credit + $30 Target GC; not bad for $120.
Sorry, you lost me - where is the extra $10 Target GC coming from? If I add the $100 game and grub + a $25 game and grub I still only see $20 as the offered Target GC. I tried swapping the second Game and Grub out for a Top Golf $25 as a test, but it's the same. Any idea what I'm missing from your suggestion?
#8 Corporate Shill CAGiversary! 17201 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 10:44 PM
Sorry, you lost me - where is the extra $10 Target GC coming from? If I add the $100 game and grub + a $25 game and grub I still only see $20 as the offered Target GC. I tried swapping the second Game and Grub out for a Top Golf $25 as a test, but it's the same. Any idea what I'm missing from your suggestion?
It’s really weird. You gotta add two of specific with specific amounts. I added $100 Xbox and $25 Home Depot and it worked.
#9 Trash Tier CAGiversary! 1502 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted 14 July 2022 - 11:09 PM
It’s really weird. You gotta add two of specific with specific amounts. I added $100 Xbox and $25 Home Depot and it worked.
That doesn't work either (Game and Grub $100 + $25 Home Depot), it may not work for me for whatever reason then.
I'll keep messing around with combinations and see if something works, though.