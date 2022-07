$20 Target Giftcard with purchase of $100 Xbox Currency today only

Posted 14 July 2022 - 11:09 PM

It’s really weird. You gotta add two of specific with specific amounts. I added $100 Xbox and $25 Home Depot and it worked.

That doesn't work either (Game and Grub $100 + $25 Home Depot), it may not work for me for whatever reason then.

I'll keep messing around with combinations and see if something works, though.