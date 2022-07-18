Target Circle 20% Off Video Games
Posted 18 July 2022 - 05:42 PM
Posted 18 July 2022 - 05:50 PM
I didn't get that offer.
Posted 18 July 2022 - 06:03 PM
I see no such offer.
Posted 18 July 2022 - 07:11 PM
Posted 18 July 2022 - 07:17 PM
Posted 18 July 2022 - 07:52 PM
Posted 18 July 2022 - 08:10 PM
It is legit but it is also targeted.
Posted 18 July 2022 - 08:24 PM
Check under electronics in the circle offers tab...sometimes they're just hiding.
Posted 18 July 2022 - 11:02 PM
Posted 19 July 2022 - 03:48 AM
I got the offer, but sadly, lots of exclusions. I can't find anything I really want to pull the trigger on, except a few full-price preorders that can be a little cheaper, like God of War Ragnarok and the upcoming Pokemon games. 48 bucks is better than 60, but I'm still used to Walmart making everything 50 bucks, although they rarely do that now.
Posted 19 July 2022 - 06:31 AM
Just ordered 5 games, all preorders. Over $120 off. Seems to be working on a lot of games right now.
Posted 19 July 2022 - 04:36 PM
Here's a direct link for the deal:
https://www.target.c...2&detail=367877
It still shows as unavailable for me and a lot of other folks, but if the deal is available for you the link should work.
Posted 19 July 2022 - 04:56 PM
Thanks for the direct link, was unavailable for me though, but it showed me the offer that they aren't letting me have, lol.
Posted 19 July 2022 - 10:35 PM
last of us and god of war were pulled off the coupon
Posted Yesterday, 12:26 AM
Of course. The only things I've bought from Target in recent months were video games, soda and some polo shirts. And I get nothing promo wise related ot those. Thanks a lot Target.
Posted Yesterday, 01:23 AM
A lot of eligible games have become ineligible. Guess slick deals killed it. oh well guess its a sign I should wait for a 30% off or a b2g1
Posted Yesterday, 02:33 AM
I was able to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with it and just assumed it was over on Sunday.
Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM
Unfortunately, not that many games I was interested were eligible when I had 30% off but I pre ordered a bunch with the 20% off coupon just in case.
Posted Today, 12:21 AM
Posted Today, 12:36 AM
I was so bummed. Ibhad like 13 pre order games in cart. Waited an hour and poof! They were all removed from the deal
Target giveth...and taketh away.
Posted Today, 03:12 AM
The rule of thumb is to always preorder anything the minute the sale goes live before they remove them.
Posted Today, 06:31 AM
Target seems to think I'm a woman because all of the exclusive discounts they've sent me are either discounts on women's sanitary products or women's clothing and shoes.
