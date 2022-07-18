Target Circle 20% Off Video Games

Posted 19 July 2022 - 03:48 AM

I got the offer, but sadly, lots of exclusions. I can't find anything I really want to pull the trigger on, except a few full-price preorders that can be a little cheaper, like God of War Ragnarok and the upcoming Pokemon games. 48 bucks is better than 60, but I'm still used to Walmart making everything 50 bucks, although they rarely do that now.