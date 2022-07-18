Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #732: Hot CAGcast Summer

CAGcast #732: Hot CAGcast Summer

The gang talks summer trips, RoboCop game, E3 2023, GameStop NFT marketplace, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Target Circle 20% Off Video Games

By ppitchfork, Jul 18 2022 05:42 PM

#1 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 18 July 2022 - 05:42 PM

Target’s running 20% off video games on a circle deal right now. It seems to exclude some games, but preorders for God of War Ragnarok and Last of Us pt1 are included.

#2 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5711 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 18 July 2022 - 05:50 PM

I didn't get that offer.


#3 BreadNiblets   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1580 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

BreadNiblets

Posted 18 July 2022 - 06:03 PM

I see no such offer.


#4 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 18 July 2022 - 07:11 PM

It must’ve been a glitch on their end. My apologies. Here’s my payment summary for GoW Ragnarok preorder:785CBDF9-F64C-4EA6-945D-605D2681971E.jpeg

#5 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted 18 July 2022 - 07:17 PM

Actually, I just got the email from target, it’s legit:29EC7167-EB02-4B8A-AEC1-684285A5E780.jpeg

#6 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted 18 July 2022 - 07:52 PM

It’s legit but they gotta start adding more games for pre order such as Plague tale, stray, etc

#7 BreadNiblets   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1580 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

BreadNiblets

Posted 18 July 2022 - 08:10 PM

It is legit but it is also targeted.


#8 husher   Yet what is any ocean but a multitude of drops? CAGiversary!   2869 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

husher

Posted 18 July 2022 - 08:24 PM

Check under electronics in the circle offers tab...sometimes they're just hiding.


#9 chubbyninja1319   Where's my stuff!? CAGiversary!   5483 Posts   Joined 18.1 Years Ago  

chubbyninja1319

Posted 18 July 2022 - 11:02 PM

Icky. Everything is full price. Nothing for me.

#10 nbskid   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   275 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

nbskid

Posted 19 July 2022 - 03:48 AM

I got the offer, but sadly, lots of exclusions. I can't find anything I really want to pull the trigger on, except a few full-price preorders that can be a little cheaper, like God of War Ragnarok and the upcoming Pokemon games. 48 bucks is better than 60, but I'm still used to Walmart making everything 50 bucks, although they rarely do that now.


#11 Spartansaint89  

Spartansaint89

Posted 19 July 2022 - 06:31 AM

Just ordered 5 games, all preorders. Over $120 off. Seems to be working on a lot of games right now.


#12 BreadNiblets   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1580 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

BreadNiblets

Posted 19 July 2022 - 04:36 PM

Here's a direct link for the deal:

 

https://www.target.c...2&detail=367877

 

It still shows as unavailable for me and a lot of other folks, but if the deal is available for you the link should work.


#13 Donken   President & CEO CAGiversary!   5027 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted 19 July 2022 - 04:56 PM

Here's a direct link for the deal:

 

https://www.target.c...2&detail=367877

 

It still shows as unavailable for me and a lot of other folks, but if the deal is available for you the link should work.

Thanks for the direct link, was unavailable for me though, but it showed me the offer that they aren't letting me have, lol.


#14 HakurenKyo06   Duane Follower. CAGiversary!   1988 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

HakurenKyo06

Posted 19 July 2022 - 10:35 PM

last of us and god of war were pulled off the coupon


#15 moonknight80  

moonknight80

Posted Yesterday, 12:26 AM

Of course. The only things I've bought from Target in recent months were video games, soda and some polo shirts. And I get nothing promo wise related ot those. Thanks a lot Target. :D


#16 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 AM

A lot of eligible games have become ineligible. Guess slick deals killed it. oh well guess its a sign I should wait for a 30% off or a b2g1


#17 tylerdurden10   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   377 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

tylerdurden10

Posted Yesterday, 02:33 AM

I was able to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with it and just assumed it was over on Sunday. 


#18 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1466 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM

I’m surprised I got the 30% off and 20% off coupon from target circle this year. I normally don’t get anything.

Unfortunately, not that many games I was interested were eligible when I had 30% off but I pre ordered a bunch with the 20% off coupon just in case.

#19 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   853 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted Today, 12:21 AM

I was so bummed. Ibhad like 13 pre order games in cart. Waited an hour and poof! They were all removed from the deal 😞

#20 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8951 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 12:36 AM

I was so bummed. Ibhad like 13 pre order games in cart. Waited an hour and poof! They were all removed from the deal

Target giveth...and taketh away.  :bomb:


#21 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   7452 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 03:12 AM

The rule of thumb is to always preorder anything the minute the sale goes live before they remove them. 


#22 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

Target seems to think I'm a woman because all of the exclusive discounts they've sent me are either discounts on women's sanitary products or women's clothing and shoes.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy