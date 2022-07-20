Get 3 months of Apple TV+, 3 months of Apple Fitness+, 6 months of Apple Music, and 6 months of Apple News+ without any accompanying purchases at Best Buy.
Free 3 month/6 Month Apple Subscriptions at Best Buy
This is perfect timing. I was just about to buy a month of Apple TV.
Only thing is Target Circle offers can be YMMV.
https://www.target.com/circle/partners
That's what I did. The trial was about to run out and then Vizio sent me a 3-month promo trial. After that is over, I will use this one if it's still available since I likely can't stack it. It's totally worth the $4.99 a month though.
Target Circle has an offer for 4 months of Apple TV+, so I suggest going for that instead (and then stacking it with a 6 month sub from PS5 if you have one).
I think I'll pass on forgetting to cancel this in 3 months and getting charged for it.
Last time, I tried to redeem the Target offers, I was unable to do so. I might have see if it works because I'd like to try out Apple Arcade.
The Target deal does not work on accounts that used a free trial in the past. The Best Buy one does.
If you have calendar reminders in your email or on your phone, just set one for the entire day, 2-3 days before your paid renewal date. If you cancel it at that point, generally they will let you keep the service until its scheduled expiration but if they don't, at least you're only out a few days.
Easiest way to remember imo.
I've never used a free Apple trial before, so that theory is dead in the water in my case. But I'll try it again.
