CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #732: Hot CAGcast Summer

CAGcast #732: Hot CAGcast Summer

The gang talks summer trips, RoboCop game, E3 2023, GameStop NFT marketplace, and so much more.

Free 3 month/6 Month Apple Subscriptions at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 03:56 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18190 Posts   Joined 19.2 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:56 PM

Get 3 months of Apple TV+, 3 months of Apple Fitness+, 6 months of Apple Music, and 6 months of Apple News+ without any accompanying purchases at Best Buy. 

 
https://cag.vg/applesubs


#2 Series M  

Series M

Posted Yesterday, 03:58 PM

This is perfect timing. I was just about to buy a month of Apple TV.


#3 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10141 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM

Target Circle has an offer for 4 months of Apple TV+, so I suggest going for that instead (and then stacking it with a 6 month sub from PS5 if you have one).
Only thing is Target Circle offers can be YMMV.
https://www.target.com/circle/partners

#4 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Target Circle has an offer for 4 months of Apple TV+, so I suggest going for that instead (and then stacking it with a 6 month sub from PS5 if you have one).
Only thing is Target Circle offers can be YMMV.
https://www.target.com/circle/partners

That's what I did. The trial was about to run out and then Vizio sent me a 3-month promo trial. After that is over, I will use this one if it's still available since I likely can't stack it. It's totally worth the $4.99 a month though.

#5 portnoyd   Amiiboversary! CAGiversary!   867 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

portnoyd

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

I think I'll pass on forgetting to cancel this in 3 months and getting charged for it.


#6 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8951 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

Target Circle has an offer for 4 months of Apple TV+, so I suggest going for that instead (and then stacking it with a 6 month sub from PS5 if you have one).
Only thing is Target Circle offers can be YMMV.
https://www.target.com/circle/partners

Last time, I tried to redeem the Target offers, I was unable to do so.  I might have see if it works because I'd like to try out Apple Arcade.


#7 Series M  

Series M

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

Last time, I tried to redeem the Target offers, I was unable to do so.  I might have see if it works because I'd like to try out Apple Arcade.

The Target deal does not work on accounts that used a free trial in the past. The Best Buy one does.


#8 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10141 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 07:32 PM

I think I'll pass on forgetting to cancel this in 3 months and getting charged for it.

If you have calendar reminders in your email or on your phone, just set one for the entire day, 2-3 days before your paid renewal date. If you cancel it at that point, generally they will let you keep the service until its scheduled expiration but if they don't, at least you're only out a few days.
Easiest way to remember imo.
Easiest way to remember imo.

#9 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8951 Posts   Joined 18.6 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

The Target deal does not work on accounts that used a free trial in the past. The Best Buy one does.

I've never used a free Apple trial before, so that theory is dead in the water in my case.  But I'll try it again.


#10 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1824 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Today, 07:55 PM

You can cancel Apple TV+ right away and you keep the service until the trial runs out. Basically like turning off auto renew
