CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #734: Ping Pong is My Passion

CAGcast #734: Ping Pong is My Passion

The gang talks HBO stuff, and how cleaning toilets can be synonymous with making your dreams come true.

Starcraft Remastered Free for PC and MAC on Amazon Prime!

By Jiryn, Aug 05 2022 11:21 PM
Blizzard Activision Activision Blizzard Starcraft Remastered Starcraft battle.net Amazon PC

Jiryn

Posted 05 August 2022 - 11:21 PM  

Jiryn

Posted 05 August 2022 - 11:21 PM

Starcraft Remastered is Free on Amazon Prime for both PC and MAC
Still need the Battle.net Laucher to play it

 

https://gaming.amazo...SM_S02F_P1_CRWN

 

 

Battle.net launcher

https://www.blizzard...latform=windows

 


Daytonabot

Posted 06 August 2022 - 01:34 PM  

Daytonabot

Posted 06 August 2022 - 01:34 PM

Still need the Battle.net Laucher to play it

Hopefully only until the Microsoft acquisition is completed.


pun123

Posted 06 August 2022 - 08:06 PM  

pun123

Posted 06 August 2022 - 08:06 PM

thanks already got warcaft remastered, love these games.


