Starcraft Remastered Free for PC and MAC on Amazon Prime!

Starcraft Remastered is Free on Amazon Prime for both PC and MAC
Still need the Battle.net Laucher to play it
https://gaming.amazo...SM_S02F_P1_CRWN
Battle.net launcher
https://www.blizzard...latform=windows
Posted 05 August 2022 - 11:21 PM
Posted 06 August 2022 - 01:34 PM
Still need the Battle.net Laucher to play it
Hopefully only until the Microsoft acquisition is completed.
Posted 06 August 2022 - 08:06 PM
thanks already got warcaft remastered, love these games.
