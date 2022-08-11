Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #734: Ping Pong is My Passion

CAGcast #734: Ping Pong is My Passion

The gang talks HBO stuff, and how cleaning toilets can be synonymous with making your dreams come true.

Forza Horizon 4 - $15.99 (Best Buy)

By DannyEndurance, Aug 11 2022 04:07 PM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 11 August 2022 - 04:07 PM

Hey you guys,

 

I know we're up to five entries in this series, but hear good things about all of them if you're missing a title... This is my buy price. Unfortunately, none were around me for in-store pick-up.

 

$15.99

 

Pro tip - If you simply start a Best Buy chat and ask (nicely) if there's anyway to bypass paying for shipping for a product, they'll likely either send you a link to pay just for the product and ship for free, or tell you to place the order, then refund the shipping amount.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255310


Jodou

Posted 11 August 2022 - 04:33 PM

Would this be the game where you ride robot dinos around race tracks?


MSUHitman

Posted 11 August 2022 - 06:32 PM

Also beware Forza games get delisted for licensing reasons, and this game turns 4 years old next month.


Z-r0

Posted Today, 04:39 PM

This is a good deal. I had Horizon 5 but had issues with it wiping large chunks of my progress away nearly every time I opened the game up on my Xbox One. It’s a common problem from what I read and led to me going back to Horizon 3 and 4. Hopefully they patch it someday.

Fun game for the price.

briandadude

Posted Today, 05:43 PM

Also beware Forza games get delisted for licensing reasons, and this game turns 4 years old next month.


With digital sales outpacing physical and the delisting of Forza titles, I recommend waiting just before delisting and buying the digital version (and DLC). In the past, it was $10 for the game and $10 for the DLC.
