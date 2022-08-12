Stadia - Gylt is free to play this weekend.

Posted 13 August 2022 - 12:26 PM

Good game, beat it 4 times. Its a lot like Stranger Things mixed with Resident Evil 2 remake. Its not too scary, but just creepy enough that kiddies may want to avoid it.

This game would do so well if it went to Switch / PC / PS4 / PS5 / XBO / XBS X|S, alas its stuck on Stadia for some dumb reason.