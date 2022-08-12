Stadia - Gylt is free to play this weekend.
Posted 12 August 2022 - 01:39 AM
You play as a girl trying to save her cousin.
Below links to the game page to use on your device.
https://stadia.googl...m/u/1/game/gylt
Posted 13 August 2022 - 12:26 PM
Good game, beat it 4 times. Its a lot like Stranger Things mixed with Resident Evil 2 remake. Its not too scary, but just creepy enough that kiddies may want to avoid it.
This game would do so well if it went to Switch / PC / PS4 / PS5 / XBO / XBS X|S, alas its stuck on Stadia for some dumb reason.