Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #734: Ping Pong is My Passion

CAGcast #734: Ping Pong is My Passion

The gang talks HBO stuff, and how cleaning toilets can be synonymous with making your dreams come true.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Stadia - Gylt is free to play this weekend.

By The Ebbtide, Aug 12 2022 01:39 AM
Stadia

#1 The Ebbtide   Hi. CAGiversary!   1845 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

The Ebbtide

Posted 12 August 2022 - 01:39 AM

From now until August 15th, Gylt is free for all Stadia users. It's one of the few exclusive games to Stadia.

You play as a girl trying to save her cousin.

Below links to the game page to use on your device.

https://stadia.googl...m/u/1/game/gylt

#2 Chocoburger   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   439 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Chocoburger

Posted 13 August 2022 - 12:26 PM

Good game, beat it 4 times. Its a lot like Stranger Things mixed with Resident Evil 2 remake. Its not too scary, but just creepy enough that kiddies may want to avoid it.

 

This game would do so well if it went to Switch / PC / PS4 / PS5 / XBO / XBS X|S, alas its stuck on Stadia for some dumb reason.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy