The gang assembled on the bloodstained killing fields of Long Island to talk table tennis club management, Sony paying to keep games off Game Pass, take live CAGbag questions, and so much more!

Switch Games On Sale at Best Buy - $40: Mario Golf: Super Rush and More

By CheapyD, Aug 17 2022 07:01 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   18200 Posts   Joined 19.3 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 17 August 2022 - 07:01 PM

https://cag.vg/switchsale
 
Plenty of titles at all prices, but here are some $40 highlights
 
$39.99
Mario Golf: Super Rush
Miitopia
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Paper Mario: The Origami King
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Party
Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba
and more
 
some sale prices end 8/21


#2 kube00   Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary!   11083 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

kube00

Posted 17 August 2022 - 11:54 PM

Thanks for the heads up! Some good deals for $40

#3 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10194 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 06:55 AM

Digital versions of the first-party titles are also on sale surprisingly.

#4 cbulas1   John 3:16 CAGiversary!   1155 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

cbulas1

Posted Yesterday, 02:45 PM

Still can’t believe how rarely these Nintendo first party titles go on sale, and if they do, the discount is usually only down to $40. I picked up a few last Black Friday for $27, so hopefully this year some go as low as $20 or $25.
