According to the prices page here...

It's 344.23 Argentinian, however I went to purchase it and it was actually cheaper than that and was 224.99, which translates to $1.66.

I created an Argentian account on the web and then linked it to a new user on my Switch, logged into eShop, entered my normal CC info and put Buenos Aires as the province, and purchase went through.

I can confirm it is in English too, and has a language option, but it's defaulted to English.

Game came out today too.