Maximum Games Store Sale

By Corgstradamus, Aug 30 2022 04:25 PM

#1 Corgstradamus   I have short legs CAGiversary!   4151 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Corgstradamus

Posted 30 August 2022 - 04:25 PM

Maximum Games is having a sale with some decent prices. Even with shipping some of these games would trade into GS for cheap or possibly free rentals with the right promos. I've included some of the better TIVs. 

Sale Main Page

$5.00

- Cris Tales (TIV: PS4 $5.00 | X1 $4.00) 

- Urban Tricky Trial (Code in Box)

$9.99

- The Riftbreaker

- Pure Pool (Code in Box)

- RiMS Racing (TIV: PS4 $8.00 | X1 $7.00 | Switch $7.00) 

 

$14.99

- My Universe: Fashion Boutique

- Gear Club Unlimited 2: Ultimate Edition (TIV: PS4 $10.00 | X1 $15.00) 

- Greedfall Gold Edition

- Poker Club (TIV: PS5 $12) 

 

$19.99

- Beyond a Steel Sky (Standard) (TIV PS4, PS5, X1 $18.00 | Switch $15.00)

- A Plague Tale: Innocence HD 

$24.99

- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
- YouTubers Life 2 
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (TIV PS4, X1 $19.00 | PS5 $15.00) 

- Beyond a Steel Sky (Steelbook) 

- The Smurfs Mission Vileaf: Smurftastic Edition

 

$29.99

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (TIV PS4 $16.00 | PS5 $17.00) 

- Oddworld: Soulstorm: Enhanced Edition
- WRC 9 

- Sifu (Standard) (GameStop has the Vengeance Edition TIV at $20 but no listing for the standard, so I assume the base TIV for any Sifu is $20 but correct me if I'm wrong and I'll update.) 

 

$39.99+
- Sifu Vengeance Edition ($39.99)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Swan Song ($39.99)
- Beyond a Steel Sky Utopia Edition ($59.99)

- Oddworld: Soulstorm Collector's Oddition ($79.99)
- Cris Tales: Collector's Edition ($79.99)


#2 Moses144   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   646 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

Moses144

Posted 30 August 2022 - 05:41 PM

Worth noting some (most?) are couponed on Amazon right now. Kena is $30 with coupon, I think Vampire: Swan Song is even cheaper than $39.99, etc.

 

Edit: coupon gone from Kena.


