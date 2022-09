Posted Yesterday, 10:41 AM

Yeah this is a port of Clap Hanz Golf that is on Apple Arcade.

It is fun but doesn't have the depth/advanced stuff from the Hot Shots Golf series, which is a bit disappointing. There is no advanced swing (my favorite from OOB), no power shots, no super spin, no different balls, and other stuff. It's clearly meant to be a bit more casual for the mobile crowd.

That said, it's fun. If you like the old Hot Shots games, you will feel right at home although it's not quite the same.