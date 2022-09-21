Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5 Digital Code) $31.20

CDKeys has Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5 Digital Code) on sale for $31.19.
Note, this digital code will be instantly delivered to your email upon purchase.
About this Game
- An epic Action/RPG Adventure:
- Brave an expansive open world - discover distant lands, new enemies, rich cultures and striking characters.
- A majestic frontier - explore the lush forests, sunken cities and towering mountains of a far-future America.
- Confront new dangers - engage in strategic battles against enormous machines and mounted human enemies by using weapons, gear and traps crafted from salvaged parts.
- Unravel startling mysteries - uncover the secret behind Earth's imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past. one that will change Aloy forever.