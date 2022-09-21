Jump to content

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5 Digital Code) $31.20

By kobe92, Today, 04:05 PM
#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 04:05 PM

CDKeys has Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5 Digital Code) on sale for $31.19.

 

Note, this digital code will be instantly delivered to your email upon purchase.

About this Game

  • An epic Action/RPG Adventure:
  • Brave an expansive open world - discover distant lands, new enemies, rich cultures and striking characters.
  • A majestic frontier - explore the lush forests, sunken cities and towering mountains of a far-future America.
  • Confront new dangers - engage in strategic battles against enormous machines and mounted human enemies by using weapons, gear and traps crafted from salvaged parts.
  • Unravel startling mysteries - uncover the secret behind Earth's imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past. one that will change Aloy forever.

