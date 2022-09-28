If you are a Pro member you should have received an e-mail yesterday that reads, "Pros, get your FREE NFTs from Gods Unchained". You get 7 packs worth about 26.50 retail (though arguably much less since they gave so many out for free).
If you are a Gamestop Pro member, make sure you get your free Gods Unchained packs
Aside from the email, do you know how I could get access? I haven't received emails in a year.
You might be able to reach out to Gamestop support for them to help you out.
It's telling me to check the activation email to register but I'm not getting one. All this for some ish that I don't even care about; I just wanted it because it was free.
Same. I was just gonna see if I can sell it for cash or something.
Is this stuff easy to sell? I have no desire for these NFT things, but if I can easily convert them into 20 bucks then I'm in.
