Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #740: Panic at the Walgreens

CAGcast #740: Panic at the Walgreens

The gang talks Trombone Champ, Deathloop on Xbox, Twitch news, and definitely not about the GTA leak discourse.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

If you are a Gamestop Pro member, make sure you get your free Gods Unchained packs

By steamcheapcom, Yesterday, 06:17 PM

#1 steamcheapcom  

steamcheapcom

Posted Yesterday, 06:17 PM

If you are a Pro member you should have received an e-mail yesterday that reads, "Pros, get your FREE NFTs from Gods Unchained".  You get 7 packs worth about 26.50 retail (though arguably much less since they gave so many out for free).


#2 organikshadow  

organikshadow

Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM

Aside from the email, do you know how I could get access? I haven't received emails in a year.

#3 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   4191 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 06:38 PM

It's telling me to check the activation email to register but I'm not getting one. All this for some ish that I don't even care about; I just wanted it because it was free.

#4 steamcheapcom  

steamcheapcom

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

Aside from the email, do you know how I could get access? I haven't received emails in a year.

You might be able to reach out to Gamestop support for them to help you out.


#5 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

It's telling me to check the activation email to register but I'm not getting one. All this for some ish that I don't even care about; I just wanted it because it was free.

Same. I was just gonna see if I can sell it for cash or something.


#6 Pikagreg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1844 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Pikagreg

Posted Yesterday, 10:22 PM

I would rather not claim them than support that kind of thing lol


#7 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Shipping kills us

#8 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5072 Posts   Joined 18.2 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 10:55 AM

you have to go through a list of steps to redeem which seems like a pain

#9 bill123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1339 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

bill123

Posted Today, 12:27 PM

Is this stuff easy to sell? I have no desire for these NFT things, but if I can easily convert them into 20 bucks then I'm in.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy