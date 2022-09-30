Paypal CashBack Offer At Target Targeted. $5 off $10 or $10 off a $15 purchase works on PSN, Eshop and Steam.

https://www.paypal.c...d=259WCTEFXBX96
I got a $5 off a $10 purchase and got a PSN card. Some people are getting a $10 off $15. YMMV
Posted 30 September 2022 - 10:37 AM
Posted 30 September 2022 - 11:57 AM
Deal is reported as dead on Slickdeals. People are getting orders canceled or getting charged full price. Pretty much if you didn’t get an order within the first hour of this last night, you are not going to get it.