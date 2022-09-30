Jump to content

Paypal CashBack Offer At Target Targeted. $5 off $10 or $10 off a $15 purchase works on PSN, Eshop and Steam.

By Selltrade, Sep 30 2022 10:37 AM

#1 Selltrade  

Selltrade

Posted 30 September 2022 - 10:37 AM

https://www.paypal.c...d=259WCTEFXBX96

 

I got a $5 off a $10 purchase and got a PSN card. Some people are getting a $10 off $15. YMMV


#2 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted 30 September 2022 - 11:57 AM

Deal is reported as dead on Slickdeals.  People are getting orders canceled or getting charged full price.  Pretty much if you didn’t get an order  within the first hour of this last night, you are not going to get it.  


