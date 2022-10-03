Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #742: Cash Grab

CAGcast #742: Cash Grab

The gang talks Meta Quest Pro, Mario and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Download Code) $12.59

By kobe92, Oct 03 2022 05:21 PM
PCDD PC PC Digital Download Digital Game Digital Code Steam Horizon Zero Dawn

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 03 October 2022 - 05:21 PM

CDKeys has Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Download Code) on sale for $12.59.

  • Note, Steam account and client application required to play this title.

About this game:

  • Single Player
  • Genre: Open World / Action-Adventure
  • Full controller support
  • Description: "Experience Aloy's legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a future Earth ruled by Machines. Use devastating tactical attacks against your prey and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!" (source: Steam)

Includes

  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Frozen Wilds expansion
  • Carja Storm Ranger Outfit & Carja Mighty Bow
  • Carja Trader Pack
  • Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
  • Banuk Traveller Pack
  • Nora Keeper Pack
  • Digital art book

#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   3045 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted 03 October 2022 - 05:23 PM

oh man i already played through on ps4 but for this price im double dipping

#3 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 12 October 2022 - 10:51 PM

Just updated the price, game is now available for cheaper price.


#4 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1719 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted 12 October 2022 - 11:02 PM

Bought this for $13.xx a couple of days ago from CDKeys. No issues with the transaction and the game runs nicely on the deck so far
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PCDD, PC, PC Digital Download, Digital Game, Digital Code, Steam, Horizon Zero Dawn

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy