Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Download Code) $13.59

CDKeys has Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Download Code) on sale for $13.59.
- Note, Steam account and client application required to play this title.
About this game:
- Single Player
- Genre: Open World / Action-Adventure
- Full controller support
- Description: "Experience Aloy's legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a future Earth ruled by Machines. Use devastating tactical attacks against your prey and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!" (source: Steam)
Includes
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Frozen Wilds expansion
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit & Carja Mighty Bow
- Carja Trader Pack
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
- Banuk Traveller Pack
- Nora Keeper Pack
- Digital art book