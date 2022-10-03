Jump to content

CAGcast #740: Panic at the Walgreens

The gang talks Trombone Champ, Deathloop on Xbox, Twitch news, and definitely not about the GTA leak discourse.

* * * * * 1 votes

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Download Code) $13.59

By kobe92, Yesterday, 05:21 PM
PCDD PC PC Digital Download Digital Game Digital Code Steam Horizon Zero Dawn

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Yesterday, 05:21 PM

CDKeys has Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PC Digital Download Code) on sale for $13.59.

  • Note, Steam account and client application required to play this title.

About this game:

  • Single Player
  • Genre: Open World / Action-Adventure
  • Full controller support
  • Description: "Experience Aloy's legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a future Earth ruled by Machines. Use devastating tactical attacks against your prey and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!" (source: Steam)

Includes

  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Frozen Wilds expansion
  • Carja Storm Ranger Outfit & Carja Mighty Bow
  • Carja Trader Pack
  • Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
  • Banuk Traveller Pack
  • Nora Keeper Pack
  • Digital art book

#2 Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 05:23 PM

oh man i already played through on ps4 but for this price im double dipping
