Steelseries Nova Pro Wireless Headset Xbox Variant $249.99 at Gamestop

By Ghaleon, Oct 04 2022 10:38 PM

#1 Ghaleon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1022 Posts   Joined 19.2 Years Ago  

Ghaleon

Posted 04 October 2022 - 10:38 PM

Just picked up this awesome headset normally $349.99 for $249.99

If you buy get the Xbox Variant works with all platforms including PS5.

https://www.gamestop...p0.Ivl_GM40oyVQ

Also I pricematched Best Buy no issues.

#2 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1302 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 AM

Think it may be an issue on Gamestop's price. The model number and listing says wireless, but the picture and price seem to be for the wired version. 

 

Still if you can get BB to PM, then great deal. 


