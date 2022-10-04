Steelseries Nova Pro Wireless Headset Xbox Variant $249.99 at Gamestop
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1022 Posts Joined 19.2 Years Ago
Posted 04 October 2022 - 10:38 PM
If you buy get the Xbox Variant works with all platforms including PS5.
https://www.gamestop...p0.Ivl_GM40oyVQ
Also I pricematched Best Buy no issues.
#2 Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary! 1302 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 AM
Think it may be an issue on Gamestop's price. The model number and listing says wireless, but the picture and price seem to be for the wired version.
Still if you can get BB to PM, then great deal.